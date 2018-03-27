When the Baylor defensive linemen see and hear Frank Okam, they understand they’re playing for a coach with a resume they’d like to emulate.
Okam was a Parade All-American at Dallas Lake Highlands High School and an all-Big 12 defensive tackle who was part of the Texas Longhorns’ 2005 national championship team. Picked by the Houston Texans in the fifth round of the 2008 draft, Okam went on to play six NFL seasons.
After finishing his NFL career, he earned his master’s degree from Rice when he was a graduate assistant for the football program. Okam served the last two years as the Owls’ defensive line coach before taking the same position at Baylor last month after Elijah Robinson moved to Texas A&M’s coaching staff.
“You think really highly of that guy,” said Baylor defensive tackle Ira Lewis. “We want to learn a lot from him. Anything he says it’s like he’s been through it. With his experience you just want to learn all the knowledge from him.”
Coaching in the Big 12 is a major attraction for Okam since he played in the league at Texas. But he also knows the challenges he faces as a defensive coach in the most explosive offensive league in the country.
“You’re really getting a chance to come back home to schools that you played against and are familiar with over the years,” Okam said. “Even when I was in my pro career, I continued to watch the Big 12 and see how the offenses have taken off. My goal right now is to see if our defense can catch up and close down this wide open conference we have here.”
Okam hopes to play a part in improving a defense that finished near the bottom of the Big 12 in almost every category during Baylor coach Matt Rhule’s debut 1-11 season. The Bears ranked ninth in the league by allowing 456.9 yards and 35.9 points per game. Baylor’s 23 sacks were the third fewest in the Big 12 and the team’s three interceptions ranked at the bottom.
Okam is seeking all-around improvement from his defensive linemen who need to become better pass rushers and run defenders. But Okam didn’t inherit an empty closet.
Senior defensive tackle Ira Lewis collected 11½ tackles for loss and 5½ sacks last season as a junior while defensive tackle James Lynch accumulated five tackles for loss and three sacks as a freshman.
Defensive tackle Bravvion Roy made 31 tackles with three for loss while end Greg Roberts collected 19 tackles with four for loss. Tackle Tyrone Hunt and ends B.J. Thompson and Xavier Jones also enjoyed some big moments.
After studying film of last year’s defensive line, Okam has already seen vast improvement during spring drills.
“I want to say it’s almost night a day, a 180,” Okam said. “I look at a guy like B.J. Thompson who when I first came out here he really wasn’t that physical and using his hands. But now if you look at him in the Oklahoma drills or our inside run drills, he’s locking people out, he’s shedding people and making plays in the backfield. So they’re understanding my philosophy and my mindset, and that’s probably the most important thing that’s starting to translate on the field.”
Okam likes the senior leadership Lewis and Roberts have provided to the defensive linemen, and they understand their teammates are looking to them for guidance on and off the field.
“I’ve definitely got to be a leader to those young guys and to the defense as well,” Lewis said. “Because I’m an older guy now, so the guys look up to me and I can definitely lead by example and I can bring the young guys along with me. I want to reach out to guys and talk to them. If they have any family issues or anything, they can come talk to me. You never know what somebody’s going through.”
After sitting out last season following his transfer from Texas A&M, junior defensive end James Lockhart hopes to make a major impact this year.
“Wherever you need me, I feel like I’m going to be able to contribute in any situation, whether it’s on third down getting to the quarterback or whether it’s on first or second down and we need a tackle for a loss or a stop on the goal line,” Lockhart said. “I feel like I can contribute anywhere. Wherever you need me, I’m going to make plays this year.”
Okam believes Roy has tremendous potential and is expecting a big season from the 6-1, 330-pound junior defensive tackle.
“Bravvion for a guy his size is probably the most explosive interior lineman we have as far as speed and quickness and those things,” Okam said. “If we can get that power with him and get that consistency where he plays at a high level with high intensity down in and down out, you have a guy who has all-Big 12 caliber talent.”
Following his freshman All-American season, Okam expects Lynch to contribute at both tackle and end.
“He’s our most versatile guy,” Okam said. “We actually have him at defensive end right now. He’s not even playing interior, so that shows the type of talent he has in that he’s a guy who can go inside and outside. You’ll see him this fall all over the line at all four positions.”
Redshirt freshmen like defensive tackle Chidi Ogbonnaya and end Cole Maxwell have also caught Okam’s eye during the first two weeks of spring drills. Okam is making sure his players understand the importance of learning the nuances of their positions and the need for increased strength.
“One of the things I’m truly focused on is the physicality of our players,” Okam said. “So I’m doing a lot of technical work on our hands and footwork, just making sure we’re playing with separation and playing through blockers. When you watch tape a little bit of last year, movement-wise we went around people and now I’m trying to add to that to where we can play through people.”
Though the Baylor defensive linemen are having to adjust to a new coach following Robinson’s departure, they already feel comfortable under Okam.
“Going through a player’s mind, you’re like OK if this coach is leaving, I don’t know how this new guy is going to be like and is he going to change things around,” Lockhart said. “But Coach O, he’s really cool, I like him. He’s very confident in us, he believes in us. He never really yells us. He expects the best out of us and I’m just really excited. I’m thankful that we have him.”