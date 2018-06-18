There are much bigger stars in the NBA than Ekpe Udoh, but it would be hard to find a more interesting person.
To Udoh, playing in the NBA is much more than jetting around the country, playing on national TV and making millions of dollars each year. The former Baylor star is using his platform to enrich other people’s lives.
Udoh and his business partners recently started a hydroponic farming company in his hometown of Edmond, Okla., that produces fresh vegetables. The Utah Jazz center’s biggest goal is to provide healthy food to underprivileged children.
Additionally, Udoh continues to host Ekpe’s Book Club, a venture he started five years ago to expose people to good books. Udoh periodically announces the book selection and his fellow readers discuss it later on Twitter.
“I’ve been blessed,” Udoh said. “But I had struggles growing up, so when I get my chance I want to help. You’ve got to give back. We have to stand up and look after each other.”
Udoh decided to start his farming venture after seeing what children were eating for lunch at an inner city school in Oklahoma City. He wants to give them the opportunity to eat fresh food. His farm will feature spinach, kale and various greens and herbs, and he hopes to produce a harvest every four to six weeks.
“A couple of people showed me pictures of an inner city school in Oklahoma City, what they were having for lunch, and it wasn’t right,” Udoh said. “How do you expect them to learn? I went to a pretty good school in the suburbs in Edmond and we had a salad bar growing up. But I took it for granted.”
Growing up in Edmond, Udoh saw his mother grow food in her garden, a skill she learned in her native Nigeria.
“My mom has been growing her own food since she was a kid and she followed her mom,” Udoh said. “She still does it today with peppers, Nigerian herbs and tomatoes. With all the processed foods out there, I understand it’s important for everybody to eat healthy.”
Udoh calls his farming venture “Let’s Get Right.” Hydroponic farming grows plants without soil, using mineral nutrient solutions in a water solvent. After the seeds harvest, they grow in a vertical crop which Udoh can control with an app on his phone.
“It’s called vertical farming and you can pretty much run it off your phone,” Udoh said. “I want to make crops affordable and acceptable. You see prices are creeping up in stores and it’s hard on a lot of families to purchase it. I’m growing leafy greens and herbs, so a lot of people can enjoy it.”
While the farming venture is new for Udoh, he began the book club five years ago when he was playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.
“When I was with the Bucks, me and one of the media relations guys came up with #Ekpe’sBookClub,” Udoh said. “We thought it would be a unique way to interact with fans. We got on Twitter and asked them what they wanted to read.”
The first book selection was “The Last Lecture” co-authored by now deceased Carnegie Mellon professor Randy Pausch and Wall Street Journal writer Jeffrey Zaslow. The New York Times best seller was based on a lecture by Pausch on achieving childhood dreams.
Since then, Udoh said his book club has featured about 25 books on a wide range of topics. One of his favorites was “All the Light We Cannot See” which is a Pulitzer Prize winning novel by Anthony Doerr about a blind French girl and a brilliant German boy in World War II.
The most recent book selection was “Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi, an historical novel which traces the descendants of an Asante woman.
“I wasn’t a big reader growing up, and then in college a little bit,” Udoh said. “Then it just clicked for me and I started reading. We’ll send out about 25 books to some of the members of the club each time we start a book discussion. We’ll get going and discuss the book about once a week.”
Since readers jump in on the discussion on Twitter, Udoh finds a variety of people discussing each book.
“You get people from all types of backgrounds and we’ll discuss the book,” Udoh said. “We’ll usually have a good, strong 10 or 12 each time, and they’re from all different types of families. This past year, I did a book in person in Salt Lake City at our practice facility. Fifteen people showed up and we had a good conversation.”
Udoh’s involvement with the community and desire to give back doesn’t surprise Baylor coach Scott Drew.
Udoh only played at Baylor for one season after transferring from Michigan, but he left a lasting imprint as he led the Bears to the Elite Eight in 2010. With his rebounding, shot blocking ability and scoring, Udoh was the consummate team player as the Bears won three games in the NCAA tournament.
Baylor hadn’t won an NCAA tournament game since 1950 before its 2010 run that ended with a loss to eventual national champion Duke.
“We called him pops for a reason,” Drew said. “He always got the big picture and looked further down the road than just tomorrow. He has such a great servant’s heart. He’s got great ideas how to get young people involved in reading and education.”
The Golden State Warriors selected Udoh sixth in the 2010 NBA draft as he became the highest pick in Baylor men’s basketball history. Udoh played for the Warriors, Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers before playing two seasons in Turkey. Fenerbahce won the European championship in 2017 as Udoh became a fan favorite and was named the EuroLeague Final Four MVP.
In his return to the NBA, Udoh played a reserve role for the Jazz during the past season. But his defensive ability and all-around skills were an asset to a team that surprised a lot of people by reaching the Western Conference semifinals before losing to the Houston Rockets.
“Coach (Quin) Snyder is a mad scientist and did a great job,” Udoh said. “I always complimented him on his temperament. During rough times he was always with us and got us ready for games and practice, and you see the year we had was great.”
Udoh always finds time to return to Baylor and talk to Drew’s current crop of players. He understands young players need advice and guidance as they look toward a potential pro basketball career.
When Udoh attended Baylor, he absorbed everything he could from longtime NBA player David Wesley, who returned to school during that era to finish his degree.
“When I was at Baylor, David Wesley came back to get his degree and we talked all the time,” Udoh said. “I was picking the brain of people who had done it. So whoever wants to talk I’m open.”