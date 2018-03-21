Baylor’s secondary returns many of the same faces from last season’s defense that looked more confident and poised as the year progressed.
But Temple University graduate transfer Derrek Thomas is a welcome newcomer whose experience and NFL potential will give the Bears’ cornerbacks a major boost.
With former receiver Blake Lynch sliding over from cornerback to safety for his junior year, the secondary will have a slightly different look.
Thomas won’t just benefit the Bears with his experience and talent. Since he played at Temple under Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Snow and defensive backs coach Fran Brown, he’s familiar with their system and what they demand of players.
“As we all know, I’ve been with these coaches and this staff for three, four years now,” Thomas said. “We’ve won championships, we’ve been nationally ranked, had some of the best defenses in the country. For my last year, I just kind of wanted to be somewhere where I’m really comfortable, somewhere where I knew the guys around me were going to push me – the coaches, the players – and somewhere where I was going to enjoy the environment every day.”
The 6-foot-3, 193-pound Thomas played cornerback and receiver at Bishop Maginn High School in Albany, N.Y., and was initially a wide receiver at Temple. But he converted to cornerback with the Owls and collected 29 tackles and seven pass breakups as a redshirt sophomore in 2016.
Following an injury-plagued 2017 junior season, he decided to transfer to Baylor following graduation from Temple. A big attraction was the opportunity to reunite with Brown, who taught him how to play cornerback at the college level at Temple.
“Fran is my guy through and through,” Thomas said. “Francis Brown has been a guy who has gotten a lot out of me. He’s gotten stuff out of me that no one else has been able to as a coach. And that’s why our relationship is so strong. I trust Fran 100 percent and I’ve been successful with Fran. Yeah, he might yell a lot, he might push a lot, but he gets the best out of his players.”
Snow believes Thomas’ size and experience will help the Bears against the explosive receivers they’ll see throughout the Big 12. His length could give him an edge when opposing quarterbacks try to hit short, quick passes.
“You see his size, and what we’ve done in the past is put him in the boundary because there are a lot of quick throws,” Snow said. “If we can play that boundary corner bump and run, it takes away all those, and that really helps us. He’s such a big man to throw against, so he’ll help us. Our corner position, if you watch them in one-on-ones and stuff, have made great improvement in coverage, so I’m excited about that group.”
Since arriving at Baylor in January, Thomas said he has enjoyed getting to know the other cornerbacks like Grayland Arnold, Harrison Hand, Jameson Houston and Timarcus Davis. He’s been happy to share his knowledge of the position with his new teammates.
“I see dedication, I see them having fun, they study every day,” Thomas said. “As a corps, everybody together, we’ve gotten really close. For me just being here a few months, me being the new guy, I feel like I’ve known these guys for so long. And that’s just how our relationship has been over the past few months where we all have a common goal. And that’s what brings people together.”
Like Thomas, the rest of Baylor’s cornerbacks have learned how demanding Brown can be as the defensive backs coach. But he’s only trying to get the best out of them in a position that’s arguably the hardest to play in the Big 12 because of all the outstanding quarterbacks and receivers they see throughout the year.
“We all came into the room, and he tells you Day One this is how I am,” Thomas said. “But there’s a reason for it. The reason I coach so hard is to get everything out of you. A lot of people don’t coach like that, the way he does or the way a lot of these coaches on this staff do, because a lot of times players can’t handle that.
“We’re all grown men, we’re all here to get better. His best way to do it is to be right here in your face and get everything out of you. But it works. We have that relationship, so it never gets personal.”
Snow is pleased how Thomas has connected with the Baylor players who began learning his defensive system last season.
“Derrek was with us for two years (at Temple), and these guys have been with us for a year, so it’s been a real good mix,” Snow said. “You always worry about somebody fitting in that was at another school, and he’s really fit in well. I think we’re all excited, the players and coaches, that he’s here.”
While Thomas will bring veteran leadership at cornerback, Lynch is trying to learn his new position at safety. After playing wide receiver and running back as a freshman in 2016, Lynch played wherever Baylor coach Matt Rhule and his staff needed him last year whether it was receiver or cornerback.
But with his 6-3 frame, Lynch believes his best path to the NFL is at safety. Snow, who coached for the NFL’s Detroit Lions from 2005-08, believes Lynch has pro potential.
“He thinks he can play in the National Football League better at safety than he can at receiver,” Snow said. “I think he’s right with his size. He’s 224 pounds and he’s 6-3, and that’s exactly what the NFL would like at the safety position. If he can continue to grow there and show progress and end up running good when it’s time, I think he’ll have a chance to play in the league.”
Safety will demand a physical style of play by Lynch, who has shown tremendous versatility regardless of where he’s played for the Bears.
“He’s done a really good job for the short amount of time he’s been there (at safety),” Snow said. “My biggest thing is how physical he’s going to be. He learns well and I’m excited to see his progress. Again the proof is in the pudding, so we’ll see how he materializes this next month and through the summer and camp.”
While Baylor’s defense improved throughout last year’s 1-11 season, Snow wants the Bears to become more opportunistic and improve their tackling. The Bears ranked last in the Big 12 with just three interceptions last season and often missed tackles.
“The biggest thing was the angles of tackling,” Snow said. “They got a little bit better but I can already see a big improvement this spring. The job of the safety position is to not let big plays happen whether it’s a run or pass. So we’ve got to eliminate big plays, and if we do that we’ll play pretty good defense.”