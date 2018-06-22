Amarillo Tascosa’s Brandon White doesn’t know whether he’ll play receiver or cornerback at Baylor, but his speed will be an asset anywhere he plays.
White has committed to Baylor after getting offers from Arkansas, Kansas and Syracuse and receiving interest from schools like TCU, Texas A&M and Notre Dame. He’s the 10th commitment in Baylor’s 2019 class.
“I love everything about Baylor,” White said. “I like their tradition and it feels like home to me.”
The 6-1, 170-pound three-star recruit plans to play football and run track for the Bears, and has the credentials to do both. He plays both receiver and defensive back for the Tascosa football team and runs the 100 meters and the 4x100- and 4x200-meter relays for the track team. He said he was clocked at 10.45 seconds in the 100 meters this spring.
“I want to do whatever’s best for the team,” White said. “I would say my speed and route running are what I bring to the table as a receiver. I also think my length and speed help me be productive as a cornerback.”
White’s versatility has been an asset to the Tascosa football team as he’ll play his third year on the varsity this fall. Football runs in the family since his older brother, Charleston White, played cornerback at Washington State.
“He has elite speed and is one of the faster kids in the state,” said Tascosa coach Ken Plunk. “He has played receiver for us and could play either cornerback or safety this year. He’s also a good character kid and a good student.”