Baylor landed a verbal commitment from Klein High School defensive lineman Harrison White on Thursday night.
The 6-6, 263-pound White, a three-star recruit by Rivals.com, chose Baylor over such schools as Texas Tech, Wisconsin, Houston and Nebraska.
The addition of White will give the Bears five verbal commitments in the 2019 class which includes Temple defensive end T.J. Franklin, Humble Atascocita defensive back Tyrone Brown, Lewisburg (Miss.) athlete Hakeem Vance and Round Rock Cedar Ridge wide receiver Jaylen Ellis.