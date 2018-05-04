The Baylor football program landed its second commitment in the last two days as Pflugerville Hendrickson High School defensive back Myles Brooks announced his decision on Friday.
Brooks joins Klein defensive lineman Harrison White who committed Thursday night.
Brooks, a three-star recruit, chose Baylor over Arkansas, Florida International, Louisiana Tech and Texas State. The 6-2, 188-pound safety has been timed at 4.56 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
Brooks is the sixth commitment in Baylor’s 2019 class as he joins White, Temple defensive end T.J. Franklin, Humble Atascocita defensive back Tyrone Brown, Lewisburg (Miss.) athlete Hakeem Vance and Round Rock Cedar Ridge wide receiver Jaylen Ellis.