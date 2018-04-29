Baylor defensive end K.J. Smith signed a free agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals.
Smith played in just one game as a senior last season due to leg injuries following an all-Big 12 junior year in 2016 when he led the Bears with seven sacks.
Smith applied for a sixth-year medical waiver to play for Baylor in 2018, but was denied by the NCAA.
Baylor didn't have any players picked in this year's NFL draft for the first time since 2008, but offensive lineman Mo Porter signed with the Buffalo Bills as a free agent on Saturday following the seventh round.