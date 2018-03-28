Former Baylor All-America linebacker Mike Singletary has been named the head football coach at Trinity Christian Academy in Addison, Texas.
Singletary starred for Baylor from 1977-80 before going on to a Pro Football Hall of Fame career as middle linebacker for the Chicago Bears.
“It’s an honor for me to join the TCA family,” Singletary said in a release. “I have a soft spot in my heart for young men, and it’s my desire to help them develop into all that God created them to be through football and beyond.”
Singletary was named the San Francisco 49ers’ interim head coach midway through the 2008 season before assuming the full-time job at the conclusion of that year.
He spent the next two years as the 49ers coach before being fired with one game left in the 2010 season. Singletary went 18-22 and was succeeded as head coach by Jim Harbaugh.
Singletary became a Minnesota Vikings linebackers coach under Leslie Frazier from 2011-13. Most recently, Singletary served in an advisory role for the Los Angeles Rams during Jeff Fisher’s final season on the job.
BU women’s golf team ties No. 4 Stanford at March Mayhem
RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif. — The Baylor women’s golf team charged from behind to tie No. 4 Stanford at the SDSU March Mayhem Tournament at The Farms Golf Club on Wednesday.
Baylor won two of the final three matches and halved the other to tie the Cardinal, 2.5 to 2.5.
Baylor’s Fiona Liddell and Amy Lee were both victorious in their matches, while Diane Ballieux tied her match with Stanford’s Ziyi Wang. Baylor went 0-2-1 at the tournament, falling by 3-2 scores to both Pepperdine and BYU.
Baylor will next compete April 13-15 at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic in Athens, Ga.