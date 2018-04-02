East Tennessee State offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is joining the Baylor football staff in a player developmental position.
Satterfield is rejoining Baylor coach Matt Rhule after serving on his staff at Temple University where he was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks and running backs coach from 2013-15.
Satterfield was Tennessee Tech's head coach in 2016-17 where he finished 6-16 in two seasons before he was dismissed. Satterfield joined the East Tennessee State staff on Jan. 11, 2018.
Shaun McDowell had planned to take a similar role on Rhule's staff but decided to stay as Richmond Foster High School's head coach.