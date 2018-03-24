The Baylor football team entered spring drills with at least a dozen players recovering from injuries from last fall, but coach Matt Rhule isn’t letting his squad take the easy way out.
Practices have taken on a physical, intense nature. That’s just the way Rhule likes it because he wants his team to be punishing, energetic and mentally tough when the fall schedule begins against Abilene Christian on Sept. 1.
“People that worry about getting hurt get hurt,” Rhule said. “Guys that I’ve been around that are good football players play football. We had very few injuries in practice last year. They were mainly in the games, which was frustrating. We also had several guys that had injuries from two or three years before that, some of them even going back to high school, that we just made a decision collectively as a medical department to get everyone cleaned up.”
While many coaches in this era limit physical play during practice, Rhule believes it’s important to set a tone that the team can carry into games.
“The way we practice, a lot’s been made of it, we practice the way Alabama practices, the way LSU practices,” Rhule said. “It’s not different than those guys. So we have to get good before we worry about any of that. So we’ll continue to work.”
Saturday marked Baylor’s fifth practice since opening spring drills on March 15. Rhule said wide receiver Tony Nicholson injured his hand during the first practice but should be back before the end of spring drills. He said wide receiver Denzel Mims has been dealing with a hamstring issue, but there haven’t been any major injuries since spring drills began.
“I like where we are,” Rhule said. “We have a lot of receivers that are down, so we have a lot of guys stepping up. We have Jay Sedwick, the kicker, playing receiver to help us get through. But we have a lot of positions with a lot of depth. I see us all improving. I think the biggest thing is there’s just a good work ethic and there’s just a good energy amongst the team.”
The Baylor coaches are still monitoring sophomore quarterback Charlie Brewer’s number of throws during each practice after he suffered a shoulder injury at the end of last season. Freshman quarterback Gerry Bohanon has shown a sharp learning curve since enrolling at Baylor for the spring semester.
“Charlie is a winner,” Rhule said. “He’s played a lot of football, he’s a really, really good guy. He’s a great leader amongst his group. Gerry Bohanon just has a ton of talent. He’s into football, he’s in the book, he knows what he’s doing, he works at it and is very coachable. I feel like the long-term health at that position looks good, looks promising.”
Though veteran offensive linemen like Blake Blackmar and Josh Malin are out with injuries, Baylor still has much more depth than last season. Rhule likes the way the young offensive linemen are developing and expects them to be much improved from last year.
“Xavier Newman and Sam Tecklenburg have really taken another step their second year playing O-line in this system,” Rhule said. “Christian Beard has done a nice job for us as Patrick Lawrence is getting better, Jake Fruhmorgen. That’s the starting group, and then a lot of those guys who redshirted last year have taken advantage of this opportunity. They’re getting better.”
With offensive line coach George DeLeone sidelined with a hip injury, offensive analyst Shawn Bell is coaching the line this spring while getting an assist from Rhule.
“Shawn’s a great coach and I’d like to think I’m a pretty decent O-line coach,” Rhule said. “But as I go down there, Shawn and (graduate assistant) Josh Cochran have it handled. And they’re always under George’s watchful eye. So if he sees anything, he can always say something to them after practice or help guide them.”
Rhule likes to help out his assistants at different positions at various times during the season, and is enjoying supplying some input for the offensive linemen.
“Everyone has a position, and when we go to position meetings, I’m like the loneliest guy in the building,” Rhule said. “I’m sitting in my office. That’s why I got into coaching is to work with players and watch them get better. When you’re the head coach, you don’t always get to do that as much. I try to find small ways to do that. So to have a chance to do that on the offensive line is good.”
Rhule sees a lot of promise in former Midway star Jamie Jacobs, who is transitioning from defensive end to tight end.
“I think a real positive for me so far this camp has been Jamie Jacobs,” Rhule said. “We moved him over there (to tight end), and he’s looked outstanding. I think that’s his long-term movement.”
Rhule expects the intensity of spring practices to grow as the players grind through more workouts with full pads. He sees that his players have gotten bigger and stronger since last year through their work in the weight room.
“As they get a year older, you play some young guys that are walking around, their necks are bigger and their shoulders are bigger,” Rhule said. “When you get big and strong, you know contact doesn’t bother you. They’re a physical group and it makes it easy for me because I’m not going to say, ‘Hey guys, that’s enough, let’s end practice here.’ I don’t have to push them and drive them. Their competitive nature pushes them and drives them.”