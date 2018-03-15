When Matt Rhule opened his first practices last spring, the Baylor players had to adjust to a whole new set of coaches, a huge playbook with multiple offensive and defensive sets and different football lingo.
The Bears often struggled with everything that was thrown at them throughout the spring and well into Rhule’s 1-11 debut season.
But with a year under their belts, everything seems so much easier for the Bears to grasp now as they opened spring drills Thursday afternoon.
“Now everybody knows what they need to do,” said Baylor senior defensive tackle Ira Lewis. “Everybody is comfortable with each other and everybody understands from the mistakes of last year. We need to move forward and be careful of the details, and everything we do is very important.”
The Bears understand they have a long way to go to become a winning team after snapping a school-record seven-year string of bowl games last year.
But they believe they have more knowledge of Rhule’s system and are equipped with more talent and depth than last season.
“I really believe that chapter has turned,” said Baylor senior offensive tackle Patrick Lawrence. “We’re not going to be a 1-11 team next year. We’re going to go out and compete every game. We were in those games last year. They were close. But I feel like we’ve grown as a team to push it to the next level and get those extra wins that we didn’t last year.”
The team that Baylor will put on the field in the fall will look much different than the one that opened practice Thursday. At least a dozen players are injured, including offensive linemen Blake Blackmar and Josh Malin and receivers Chris Platt, Pooh Stricklin and Gavin Holmes.
But a lot of young players will get significant reps during the upcoming weeks leading up to the April 21 spring game. Rhule was pleased with the enthusiasm his players showed and how much stronger they’ve gotten through their work in the weight room during the offseason.
“It was good to get out there,” Rhule said. “It was really a long day and there was a lot of teaching to do. As I told the kids, it went for two hours and 50 minutes, which is longer than we ever did before. But there was a lot of focus, a lot of veterans, a lot of young kids out there getting an opportunity. You could tell the guys have worked hard in the offseason to get themselves prepared.”
After exasperating a shoulder injury in a season ending loss to TCU, sophomore quarterback Charlie Brewer’s reps will be limited during the spring to allow the injury to heal.
“I would put him on a pitch count of I think it was maybe 100 throws or something like that,” Rhule said. “I just told him to take it easy early on. All quarterbacks after a week their arms are a little bit sore. The wind was really whipping today. We probably made the mistake of trying to throw into the wind a little bit too much today, so a lot of balls really fluttered by everybody.”
Since incoming freshman Gerry Bohanon is Baylor’s only other scholarship quarterback, he will get a lot of work in the spring. Rhule has been pleased with the way he approached offseason workouts and is looking forward to seeing how Bohanon’s passing and running skills develop.
“Gerry had a great offseason,” Rhule said. “He’s a tough, hard working, great kid, great leader. You could see today, he can really spring the football. I just know who Gerry is and how hard he’s worked and I have a lot of confidence in who he’ll be as a player.”
Four new on-field coaches are working with the team this spring, including defensive line coach Frank Okam, receivers coach Frisman Jackson and former Baylor director of player personnel Evan Cooper as an assistant in the defensive backfield.
Offensive analyst Shawn Bell has moved into an on-field coaching position this spring since offensive line coach George DeLeone is sidelined with a hip injury.
“I’m happy for Shawn, it’s a tremendous opportunity,” Rhule said. “You can tell he’s the son of a coach (China Spring’s Mark Bell) and he’s a loyal guy. He has an opportunity now to have a job that thousands and thousands of coaches would love to have. And it’s because of his character and because of his patience and never really questioning anything. He’s made us better from Day 1.”
Baylor’s offensive line was a weak spot last year with its lack of depth. But with a year of experience and more depth and strength, Lawrence expects major improvement.
“It feels a lot better to have a little depth with us now,” Lawrence said. “It’s awesome to see the development the guys have had so far. They’re all getting tougher and bigger and stronger. Seeing things like that boosts your confidence as an offensive line because we need it. Last year we didn’t get as much as we need in the initial thrust off the ball, and I think that’ something we’re going to get a lot more of this year.”
The Baylor defensive linemen are enjoying working under Okam, a former Texas Longhorns star who helped them win the 2005 national championship. After playing in the NFL, Okam coached at Rice before replacing Elijah Robinson at Baylor after he accepted a defensive line coaching position at Texas A&M.
“Coach Okam has a lot of things for us on the table,” Lewis said. “He gets to the point. He brings a lot of new things that will definitely help us on the D-line. Anything he says it’s like he’s been through it. With his experience you just want to learn all the knowledge from him.”