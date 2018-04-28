Suitably dressed in a purple Baltimore Ravens shirt, Robert Griffin III is thrilled to get one more shot to play in the NFL.
Last season, Baylor’s 2011 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback didn’t play in the league after he was cut by the Cleveland Browns following an injury-plagued 2016 season.
The Ravens signed the 27-year-old Griffin to a one-year contract on April 4, and he’s eager to show that he’s healthy and still has the stuff that made him a phenom when he came into the league as the second overall pick by the Washington Redskins in the 2012 draft.
Perhaps an older and wiser phenom who has seen his share of injuries and adversity for the last six years since leaving an indelible legacy at Baylor that’s represented by his statue outside of McLane Stadium.
“I’m very excited,” Griffin said. “It’s an opportunity to go in and learn and be with a great organization that has an identity. They believed in me and my style of play, and the person that I am fits their identity.”
On Saturday afternoon, Griffin returned to Waco to sign autographs at the grand opening of Dick’s Sporting Goods at Richland Mall. It’s clear Griffin is still a very popular figure in Central Texas. He signed 1½ hours for a line that stretched throughout the building with people carrying RG3 posters, photos, jerseys and Baylor replica helmets.
“It’s awesome,” Griffin said. “I didn’t really give advance notice that I was going to be here. I just kind of wanted to come back home. Richland Mall is iconic here, and Dick’s Sporting Goods is here in Waco at Richland Mall. I wanted to come back and be a part of that.”
The Ravens signed Griffin to back up veteran Joe Flacco, but the quarterback room got a little more crowded Thursday when the team selected Louisville’s Lamar Jackson with the final pick in the first round of this year’s NFL draft. That will give the Ravens two Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks on the roster.
Though they will be competing for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart, Griffin is looking forward to helping make Jackson’s transition from a college star to the NFL as smooth as possible.
“Our goal is to be the best quarterback room in the league and I plan on helping him out,” Griffin said. “I tweeted out ‘Let’s get to work’ because I feel like there’s a lot I can help him with and help him make that turn faster than what people think it will be. While helping him, it will make me a better player as well. Competition is always great. He’s a phenomenal player and from what I heard he’s a great kid.”
Not only do Griffin and Jackson have their Heisman trophies in common, they’re both dual-threat quarterbacks who are skilled at passing and running the ball. Many observers compared Jackson to Griffin as he made his run to the 2016 Heisman Trophy.
“I know he has a great deal of respect for me,” Griffin said. “I’ve heard him talk about me on multiple occasions. He came to the (Ravens) facility a couple of weeks before the draft. We were working out and I didn’t get a chance to say anything to him because we were pushing and pulling sleds and doing sprints. But he went back upstairs and he told the coaches, ‘Oh man, I saw Robert.’ So I look forward to working with him.”
Since earning NFL offensive rookie of the year in 2012, Griffin has dealt with a plethora or injuries that have derailed his career.
Late in his rookie year, Griffin sustained knee injuries to his ACL and LCL ligaments. Early in the 2014 season, he dislocated his ankle but came back to play. With Kirk Cousins starting for the Redskins and Colt McCoy serving as the backup, Griffin was inactive during the 2015 season and the team cut him the following March.
Picked up by the Browns, Griffin earned the starting job in 2016 but was placed on injured reserve after suffering a shoulder injury in a season opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Though he returned to play late in the season, Griffin was released by the Browns in March 2017.
But now Griffin said he’s healthy and believes he can make an impact for the Ravens.
“I feel great,” Griffin said. “In my introductory press conference (with the Ravens), I said I didn’t feel this good since I left out of college. A lot of hard work and dedication goes into that. A lot of people have helped me. Studying the game while I was out has made me a better player, and actually taking that adversity and applying it as opposed to letting it make you crumble.”
Griffin said he’s worked himself into tremendous shape by training under veteran track coach Brooks Johnson, who has served on the coaching staffs for numerous United States Olympic track teams.
Johnson has continued to work with many high level athletes, including Griffin’s wife, Grete Sadeiko, a former Florida State track star who has specialized in the heptathlon. She accompanied Griffin for Saturday’s autograph signing.
“He’s made me feel like I have speed and control,” Griffin said. “I’m faster now through working with him, and just attacking everything and looking at it in the right light and being able to apply that to your life. I’ve also been working with a doctor out in Ireland. He’s really helped in getting my body back feeling the way I know it needs to feel to go out and perform at my best.”
Griffin believes it’s important that he’s surrounded himself with a team of people who can help him get his NFL career back on track.
“It’s not just me in the weight room jumping boxes and lifting weights,” Griffin said. “It’s a lot of people that go into that. You’ve always got to look to the people that are in your circle who help you where you need to go, and I feel like I’ve refined my circle to be the best that I can be.”