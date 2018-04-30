Projected Baylor two-deep

OFFENSE
PosPlayerHtWtClass
QBCharlie Brewer6-1202So
 Gerry Bohanon6-3225Fr
RBJaMycal Hasty5-8206Jr
 John Lovett6-2202So
WRDenzel Mims*6-3208Jr
 Pooh Stricklin6-2185Jr
WRJalen Hurd6-4229Sr
 Tony Nicholson*5-10190Jr
WRChris Platt5-11173Sr
 R.J. Sneed6-2190So
TEJamie Jacobs6-3243Sr
 Tyler Henderson6-4241R-Fr.
LTJake Fruhmorgen6-5293Jr
 Josh Malin6-5304Sr
LGXavier Newman*6-3300So
 Henry Klinge6-5308R-Fr.
 C Sam Tecklenburg*6-3306Jr
 Ryan Miller6-2295So
RGBlake Blackmar*6-5330Sr
 Christian Beard6-3295Jr
RTPatrick Lawrence*6-5306Sr
 Josh Malin6-5304Sr
DEFENSE
PosPlayerHtWtClass
DEGreg Roberts*6-5260Sr
 James Lockhart6-3256Jr
DTIra Lewis*6-3295Sr
 James Lynch6-4285So
DTTyrone Hunt6-4295Jr
 Bravvion Roy6-1330Jr
DEXavier Jones6-3235Sr
 B.J. Thompson6-6220So
OLBHenry Black6-0202Jr
 Bryson Jackson6-2208R-Fr.
MLBClay Johnston*6-1226Jr
 Terrel Bernard6-1220R-Fr.
OLBJordan Williams5-11220Jr
 Jalen Pitre*6-0212So
CBGrayland Arnold*5-9190Jr
 Derrek Thomas6-3193Sr
CBHarrison Hand*6-0190So
 Jameson Houston5-11196Jr
SBlake Lynch6-3217Jr
 Chris Miller6-0188Jr
SVerkedric Vaughns5-9198Sr
 Christian Morgan6-1205Fr
SPECIALISTS
KConnor Martin*5-9189Jr
 Jay Sedwick6-1196So
PDrew Galitz5-11212Sr
 Connor Martin*5-9189Jr
*Started six or more games last season. Baylor hasn’t released an official two-deep following spring drills.

Don't Miss...