Projected Baylor two-deep
|OFFENSE
|Pos
|Player
|Ht
|Wt
|Class
|QB
|Charlie Brewer
|6-1
|202
|So
|Gerry Bohanon
|6-3
|225
|Fr
|RB
|JaMycal Hasty
|5-8
|206
|Jr
|John Lovett
|6-2
|202
|So
|WR
|Denzel Mims*
|6-3
|208
|Jr
|Pooh Stricklin
|6-2
|185
|Jr
|WR
|Jalen Hurd
|6-4
|229
|Sr
|Tony Nicholson*
|5-10
|190
|Jr
|WR
|Chris Platt
|5-11
|173
|Sr
|R.J. Sneed
|6-2
|190
|So
|TE
|Jamie Jacobs
|6-3
|243
|Sr
|Tyler Henderson
|6-4
|241
|R-Fr.
|LT
|Jake Fruhmorgen
|6-5
|293
|Jr
|Josh Malin
|6-5
|304
|Sr
|LG
|Xavier Newman*
|6-3
|300
|So
|Henry Klinge
|6-5
|308
|R-Fr.
|C Sam Tecklenburg*
|6-3
|306
|Jr
|Ryan Miller
|6-2
|295
|So
|RG
|Blake Blackmar*
|6-5
|330
|Sr
|Christian Beard
|6-3
|295
|Jr
|RT
|Patrick Lawrence*
|6-5
|306
|Sr
|Josh Malin
|6-5
|304
|Sr
|DEFENSE
|Pos
|Player
|Ht
|Wt
|Class
|DE
|Greg Roberts*
|6-5
|260
|Sr
|James Lockhart
|6-3
|256
|Jr
|DT
|Ira Lewis*
|6-3
|295
|Sr
|James Lynch
|6-4
|285
|So
|DT
|Tyrone Hunt
|6-4
|295
|Jr
|Bravvion Roy
|6-1
|330
|Jr
|DE
|Xavier Jones
|6-3
|235
|Sr
|B.J. Thompson
|6-6
|220
|So
|OLB
|Henry Black
|6-0
|202
|Jr
|Bryson Jackson
|6-2
|208
|R-Fr.
|MLB
|Clay Johnston*
|6-1
|226
|Jr
|Terrel Bernard
|6-1
|220
|R-Fr.
|OLB
|Jordan Williams
|5-11
|220
|Jr
|Jalen Pitre*
|6-0
|212
|So
|CB
|Grayland Arnold*
|5-9
|190
|Jr
|Derrek Thomas
|6-3
|193
|Sr
|CB
|Harrison Hand*
|6-0
|190
|So
|Jameson Houston
|5-11
|196
|Jr
|S
|Blake Lynch
|6-3
|217
|Jr
|Chris Miller
|6-0
|188
|Jr
|S
|Verkedric Vaughns
|5-9
|198
|Sr
|Christian Morgan
|6-1
|205
|Fr
|SPECIALISTS
|K
|Connor Martin*
|5-9
|189
|Jr
|Jay Sedwick
|6-1
|196
|So
|P
|Drew Galitz
|5-11
|212
|Sr
|Connor Martin*
|5-9
|189
|Jr
|*Started six or more games last season. Baylor hasn’t released an official two-deep following spring drills.
