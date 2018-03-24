Baylor junior linebacker Eric Ogor has been dismissed from the football program due to repeated violations of athletic department policies, said Baylor coach Matt Rhule on Saturday.
Rhule announced on March 14 that four players had been suspended from the program for undisclosed disciplinary matters, including Ogor, redshirt freshman safeties Tre’von Lewis and John Arthur, and redshirt freshman defensive end Justin Harris.
Rhule said Lewis, Arthur and Harris remain suspended from the program but haven’t been dismissed.
Rhule said on March 14 he suspended at least one player based on his discretion while other players were suspended based on a decision by a university committee that handles allegations surrounding player conduct.