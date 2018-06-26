After a year at Navarro College, linebacker Jake Copeland didn’t want to wait any longer to play Division I football.
Copeland made a verbal commitment to Baylor on Tuesday and plans to enroll in July and begin playing for the Bears when preseason camp opens this summer. He’ll have three seasons of eligibility remaining at Baylor.
“I like the Baylor coaches and I didn’t want to wait another year,” Copeland said. “I’ll play nickelback and linebacker. I’ll be able to use my speed at safety and I’ll be able to move around in Baylor’s defense. They have a complex defense which I think makes it more interesting.”
Copeland likes Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Snow’s style of play and is looking forward to diving into the playbook. He’s been timed at 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash, which translates into good pass-rushing skills when called upon.
Copeland played under former Baylor linebackers coach Jim Gush at Navarro. Gush was defensive coordinator last year before taking over the head coaching position at the Corsicana-based junior college in January.
Though Copeland was an academic qualifier out of Southlake Carroll High School, a nagging hamstring injury put a damper on his senior year. He decided to go the junior college route to improve his skills and get more attention from Division I coaches.
“I had a real good fall and spring,” Copeland said. “I thought I got a lot better last fall and had six sacks. They moved me from outside linebacker to inside linebacker in the spring.”