Quarterback Jaylan McClendon, a graduate transfer from North Carolina State, has arrived at Baylor as the football program's third scholarship quarterback.
McClendon will be immediately eligible in the fall and give the Bears much needed depth since sophomore Charlie Brewer and freshman Gerry Bohanon were the Bears' only two scholarship quarterbacks.
In three seasons for North Carolina State, McClendon played in 14 games with no starts. He completed 26 of 47 passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 223 yards and two scores on 46 carries. As a junior last season, he hit two of three passes for 17 yards and rushed six times for 67 yards.