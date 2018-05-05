The Baylor football program received its third verbal commitment in three days as Cedar Hill Trinity Christian School running back Qualan Jones announced his decision Saturday night.
The 5-10, 206-pound Jones rushed for 1,193 yards and scored 18 touchdowns while averaging 11.6 yards per carry as a junior last season. He also made six catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns.
Jones, a four-star recruit by Rivals.com, made his commitment after Klein defensive lineman Harrison White announced his decision to attend Baylor on Thursday followed by Pflugerville Hendrickson safety Myles Brooks on Friday.
Jones is the seventh commitment in Baylor’s 2019 class as he joins White, Brooks, Temple defensive end T.J. Franklin, Humble Atascocita defensive back Tyrone Brown, Lewisburg (Miss.) athlete Hakeem Vance and Round Rock Cedar Ridge wide receiver Jaylen Ellis.