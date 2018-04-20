Baylor receivers coach Frisman Jackson doesn’t need a bullhorn to get his point across to his players.
His voice projects loudly like he’s got a hidden microphone tucked underneath his windbreaker.
“I talk really loud,” Jackson said. “My mama was a loud talker, so I get it from her. I probably talk louder than I want to, so it looks like I’‘m yelling. But I’m really just talking loud.”
The Baylor receiving corps likes what he’s saying because they know he’s been there and done that as both a player and coach at the college and NFL levels.
“He’s a very loud coach,” said Baylor freshman receiver Tyquan Thornton. “He’s that bug in your ear, so you’ve just got to take it. For every detail he gets the best out of you. Every time he says something to me, I just take it and apply it to the field.”
After coaching the NFL’s Tennessee Titans receivers last year, Jackson joined the Baylor coaching staff in mid-January after Bob Bicknell accepted a receivers coaching position with the Cincinnati Bengals.
When Titans head coach Mike Mularkey was fired, the chance to reunite with Baylor coach Matt Rhule and defensive backs coach Fran Brown and linebackers coach Mike Siravo was too attractive for Jackson to pass up. They all coached together at Temple.
“I had the opportunity to work with Coach Rhule and Fran and Siravo and all the guys I worked with at Temple,” Jackson said. “I knew it was an opportunity to come in here and coach some really good players. Baylor has a rich history of receiver play and I wanted to come and be a part of that.”
Following his college career at Northern Illinois and Western Illinois, Jackson played in the NFL for the Cleveland Browns where he made 40 catches for 490 yards and a touchdown from 2002-05. Jackson accepted his first college coaching job at Western Illinois in 2008 before stops as a receivers coach at Akron, Northern Illinois, North Carolina State and finally Temple in 2015-16.
Jackson believes it’s important for the players to understand everything it takes to develop into a great receiver, and he’s got enough experience to share a lot of stories and anecdotes with them.
“There is more to it than running routes and catching balls,” Jackson said. “It’s the film study, it’s getting the scouting report on the player I’m going against. It’s working every day to try to become a better football player in the whole total scheme of things. I can share stories of the guys I coached with at the Titans, I can share stories with my playing days as an NFL player.”
Baylor gained a reputation as Wide Receiver U during the Art Briles era with players like Kendall Wright and Corey Coleman becoming first-round NFL draft picks.
That era is gone but the wide receiving corps still looks like the deepest and most talented area of the Baylor football team. Though several receivers like Jalen Hurd, Denzel Mims, Chris Platt and Pooh Stricklin have missed practice time this spring with injuries, Jackson has seen enough to know he’s got a lot of playmakers.
“It’s going to be a really deep room,” Jackson said. “Just being in the meetings the little bit I’ve had and spending time with them, I have a talented group. It’s way more competitive because we’ve got a lot of guys that can come in and play. That’s going to be important because a guy knows he can’t miss, he can’t continue to make mistakes. He’s got to be accountable because the guy behind him can play as well.”
Mims broke out as Baylor’s top receiver last year as he made 61 catches for 1,087 yards and eight touchdowns. At 6-3 and 208 pounds, Mims has outstanding size, speed and jumping ability. But Jackson wants to pull even more out of his potential.
“He can’t be satisfied with ‘Hey, I had a thousand yards receiving,’” Jackson said. “He’s got to be hungry, he has to want more. So he has to become a better route runner. The biggest thing for him is just ironing out the details of being a receiver, and that’s catching balls every day and running routes every single day, and finding the weaknesses in running certain routes and working on those routes.”
Hurd is another major talent who is converting to receiver after rushing for 1,288 yards as a sophomore at Tennessee in 2015. The 6-4, 229-pound Hurd redshirted last year at Baylor due to NCAA transfer rules, but hopes to have a big senior year to get a shot to play in the NFL in 2019.
“He shows flashes, he shows he can catch the football, he shows that he’s smart,” Jackson said. “He has a great understanding of football in general, and then he’s starting to pick up some of the things you’ve got to know to play receiver at a high level. So I was impressed with the little bit he’s been able to do this spring and I’m excited to get him going for the summer, and get him going for training camp.”
Jackson is anxious to see Platt return to full workouts in the summer following last year’s season-ending knee injury in the Big 12 opener against Oklahoma. Platt is one of the fastest receivers in the Big 12, and Jackson can’t wait to see him when he’s fully healthy.
“All I know is Chris Platt can run,” Jackson said. “So as a coach you want guys that can run and take the top off the coverage. Just the little bit I’ve seen from him, the little bit I saw on tape, he has a chance to be a very, very explosive player for us in the fall.”
Tony Nicholson is back for his junior year after making 41 catches for 344 yards last season while Stricklin is looking for a big junior year after making 32 catches for 414 yards and a score.
With so many receivers dealing with injuries this spring, the 6-3, 167-pound Thornton has had a shot to see a lot of significant time after graduating from Miami Washington High School in December to get a jump on his college career. Thornton is another speed burner who should be a major deep threat.
“It was very important to me (to enroll at Baylor in the spring) because I have a lot of weight to put on,” Thornton said. “They want me at 185. I’ve gained 13 pounds since I’ve been here, so I just want to eat everything I could. I wanted to learn the playbook early and get physical and better every time.”
Jackson doesn’t want his receivers to just know their positions, he wants them to understand the big picture of their role in the entire offensive scheme.
“The main thing I talk to these guys about is just learning what the whole play entails,” Jackson said. “Not just what the receiver has, but why the quarterback is going here with the football. Every person on that offense has a role, whether I’m the offensive lineman or whether I’m a running back. So I try to teach them every person’s role.”