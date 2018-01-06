Former Baylor assistant football coaches Kendal Briles and Randy Clements have landed new jobs at the University of Houston.
Briles is the son of former Baylor head coach Art Briles, who was fired in May 2016 amid an outside investigation into Baylor’s mishandling of sexual assault cases within the athletic department and the university. Kendal Briles spent the 2017 season as offensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic University under Lane Kiffin.
Clements spent last season as the offensive line coach at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Fla.
Both Clements and Kendal Briles were assistant coaches at Baylor for nine seasons, eight under Art Briles and then the 2016 season under interim coach Jim Grobe following the firing of Art. Kendal Briles is named as a defendant in an ongoing Title IX suit against Baylor.
Houston vice president of athletics Chris Pezman said that both Clements and Kendal Briles were properly vetted before being hired.
“Every hire in our athletics department, from the top to bottom, is an important one and we vet every candidate for employment in our department,” Pezman said. “We have done our research on the backgrounds of both Kendal and Randy, and Coach (Major) Applewhite has been in close contact with myself and our university leadership providing all necessary information and to gain approval.
“We hold all our staff to the high standards of the University of Houston demands, and will continue to do so with the current staff. Both Kendal and Randy know our expectations and we look forward to their growth while members of our department.”
Applewhite also affirmed the hires.
“Throughout this process we have researched their abilities and backgrounds with several references and have received glowing praise,” Applewhite said in a statement.
At Florida Atlantic, Briles installed the familiar high-potent spread attack that set all manner of records at Baylor. The Owls ranked eighth nationally in scoring (40.6) and ninth in total offense (498.4) in his one season running the offense.
Both Clements and Briles are familiar with Houston. Briles played for his father with the Cougars, and his wife Sarah is a former UH tennis player. Clements logged five years as an assistant on Art Briles’ staff at Houston.
“My family and I are excited to return to Houston where my wife and I met while both competing for Houston Athletics,” Kendal Briles said in a statement. “I have personal stock in how the University of Houston performs with first-hand knowledge of the department’s values, and I am fully committed to ensuring Houston is represented fittingly on and off the field.”
Clements had been rumored to be joining Sonny Dykes as an assistant at SMU, but that news proved to be premature.