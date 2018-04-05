After a week off for Easter break, the Baylor football team returned to spring practice Thursday with quarterback Charlie Brewer cleared to participate in all drills.
It was a significant development since Brewer had been limited to the number of throws he could make each day at practice since spring drills began in mid-March.
His throwing (right) shoulder had been bothering him since his record setting days at Austin Lake Travis High School and continued during his freshman year at Baylor. But after months of rehabilitation, he feels good and expects to possess more arm strength than last season.
“It feels good to get back in the swing of things full go,” Brewer said. “It’s a past injury from high school, so it’s just stuff I had to work on. It just feels better after all the rehab. I feel completely fine if I were to take a hit or not.”
Many observers expected Brewer to redshirt as a true freshman last year, and he didn’t play much in the early games. But after nearly leading Baylor to a win over West Virginia with a dynamic fourth quarter performance on Oct. 21 after replacing Zach Smith, Brewer got his first college start two weeks later and threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-9 win over Kansas.
Brewer went on to start the next three games, but the Bears couldn’t produce another win and finished 1-11. With Smith transferring to Tulsa, Brewer is ready to lead the Bears and believes last year’s struggles will provide the team with plenty of motivation.
“It’s a feeling you don’t want to ever feel again, so I think there’s motivation that you don’t want to be in that position again,” Brewer said. “We’re working every day so we won’t be. My expectation is to win every game, so we just need to start out 1-0 and 2-0 and keep it going and just really get better every day in practice and in the film room.”
Despite Baylor’s one-win season, Brewer showed a lot of production as he completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 1,562 yards and 11 touchdowns with just four interceptions. With last season’s experience and the work he’s getting this spring, Brewer believes he’ll be more prepared to play next season.
“I felt I was prepared, but I feel a lot better now,” Brewer said. “I still have a lot to work on. It’s always a little bit different in year two, just with all the different stuff. It feels more second nature, and I think it’s going a lot better than last spring.”
Brewer showed the ability to scramble and create time to make plays, which was often a necessity last year since Baylor’s offensive line was plagued by inexperience and lack of depth. But the Bears will have more depth up front this season, and Brewer is looking forward to playing behind an improved offensive line.
“I think we’ve got a really good group up front that’s worked extremely hard in the offseason and all spring, so I’m really impressed with those guys,” Brewer said. “They’re working really hard every day. We have a few guys that are eligible this year to play, Jake Fruhmorgen, Christian Beard, Khalil Keith, and maybe some more guys. They definitely add some depth and they’re all great players.”
Baylor coach Matt Rhule has been pleased with Brewer’s progress and also likes what he’s seeing from freshman quarterback Gerry Bohanon, a highly skilled dual-threat quarterback who graduated early from Earle (Ark.) High School to enroll at Baylor this spring.
They will be Baylor’s only two scholarship quarterbacks until graduate transfer Jalan McClendon from North Carolina State arrives this summer.
“Charlie is doing a good job, he’s throwing the ball well,” Rhule said. “He obviously hasn’t gotten hit on that shoulder, so it’s hard to tell what that would be like. But he’s showing no effects, throwing the ball better than he probably did at the end of the year. So I think that rest and rehab have helped him.”
Brewer has a deep and talented group of receivers, including Denzel Mims who led the Bears with 61 catches for 1,087 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore last year. Speedy Chris Platt is rehabbing this spring after tearing his ACL last season but will be back for his senior year in the fall.
But everybody in Baylor’s camp is excited about the potential of Jalen Hurd, a senior transfer who sat out last season after starring at running back for Tennessee. Hurd rushed for 1,288 yards as a sophomore for the Volunteers in 2015, but he believes his best shot to play in the NFL is at receiver, and is looking for a big year for the Bears.
“The transition has been going really well,” Hurd said. “I’ve had time after I had stopped playing for a bit to really focus on receiver and get that mentality and kind of learn the perimeter a little bit and just develop this offseason and the year I sat out as well. It’s about time for me to get back out there for sure.”
With his 6-5, 229-pound frame, Hurd believes he’s more suited to play receiver than running back.
“I think at running back I was kind of looked at as if I had hindrances, like being too tall or being too big hindered me,” Hurd said. “But being this size and being this speed and being what I am right now or even a little skinnier is perfect for a wideout. My body was not really feeling that well at running back. I had a lot of injuries at Tennessee and the switch has been great for me to rest my body, and then I think I’ll be able to play a lot longer at this position.”
Besides getting a shot to play receiver, Hurd said a big reason he transferred to Baylor was because he believes he can trust Rhule and his coaching staff.
“They’re straight up and I respect that 100 percent,” Hurd said. “They’ve been straight up with me since the day I stepped on this campus. That’s what you want as a player, someone to be straight up with you. They run a strict ship here which I respect that.”
Rhule likes the size, skill and upbeat attitude that Hurd has brought to the team, even when he was playing for the scout team as he redshirted last season.
“I think he could have come out of Tennessee and been an early-round draft pick,” Rhule said. “I think that’s really cool about Jalen is he could have just taken the money and run. But he wanted to finish his career and do something special, and he wanted to come here and do it with us.”
Hurd is looking forward to teaming up with Brewer, and likes what he’s seen from the quarterback after rehabilitating his shoulder.
“His arm is getting great,” Hurd said. “I think he had some stuff that kind of held him back last year arm strength-wise. He’s throwing the ball as hard as I’ve ever seen him. So I’m really impressed by him.”
Bear facts
Baylor coach Matt Rhule will speak at the Clery Center’s 30th anniversary gala on Saturday in Haverford, Pa. Jeanne Clery was raped and murdered in her residence hall in 1986. Since then the Clery Center has remained dedicated to guiding colleges to implement effective campus safety measures focused on sexual violence, dating violence, hate crimes and other measures.
“The Clery family had the courage to lead at a tough time, in the loss of their daughter,” Rhule said. “To go out there at a time where maybe it wasn’t popular to talk about changing rules and policies and making campuses safer. So it’s an honor for me, and it’s really not me, it’s an honor for the football program and the athletic department and Baylor University as a whole to be selected to come and talk about the ways in which we’re trying to lead and we’re trying to tackle those very same issues.”