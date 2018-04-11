Since arriving on Baylor’s campus in January, Gerry Bohanon has been busy trying to consume everything that’s been thrown his way.
Not only has he plunged into college classes, he’s digesting Baylor coach Matt Rhule’s thick playbook while adjusting to the increased speed of the game.
It’s been a major learning curve for the gifted dual-threat quarterback who graduated from Earle (Ark.) High School in December to get a head start on his college career.
“I’ve been really trying to take a lot from Coach (Glenn) Thomas and trying to get in the groove of the offense, and just working to get better every day,” Bohanon said. “So it’s been kind of hard because everything’s a lot faster than high school. There’s a lot more thinking to it.”
Thomas, Baylor’s co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, likes the passing and running skills the 6-3, 225-pound Bohanon brings to the table. But Thomas is also impressed by Bohanon's eagerness to learn everything he can in a short amount of time.
“Obviously, he’s got physical tools that are very elite,” Thomas said. “But he’s also a great person with a great work ethic and striving to be elite at the end of the day. He’s very critical of himself, he’s very open to being coached, which I appreciate. You see the transformation just in the short time of him being able to take the classroom study onto the field.”
Since sophomore Charlie Brewer is the only other scholarship quarterback on Baylor’s roster, Bohanon’s early arrival has been a major boost. Bohanon felt it was important to enroll at Baylor this spring since he’ll likely be needed to play in the fall.
“I feel that it was very important because where I’m from I didn’t have a quarterback coach like this,” Bohanon said. “I know I needed a lot of work because I’m lacking knowledge in my head. I feel it was the best thing for me to come early and try to learn as much as I can from Coach Thomas.”
Bohanon put up staggering numbers for Earle, a town of 2,300 located 28 miles west of Memphis, Tenn. He passed for more than 11,000 yards and rushed for 5,000 to become one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the state.
After former Baylor quarterback Zach Smith announced that he was transferring to Tulsa, the Bears desperately needed another quarterback in camp this spring. On Dec. 19, Bohanon chose Baylor over Arkansas and signed his NCAA letter of intent the following day.
“Baylor kind of reminds me of home because I’m from a small town,” Bohanon said. “Waco is like its own little place. I visited other places but this seemed the most comfortable. It felt like home. My parents were the same way. It was the best choice.”
Bohanon hasn’t just tried to learn as much as possible from Thomas and Rhule, he’s picked the brains of Brewer and sophomore walk-on quarterback Preston Heard.
“He’s very diligent with studying the playbook,” Heard said. “He’s like texting me throughout the day, ‘What do I do on this play? What are my progressions?’ He’s all over it. I see a very high ceiling. He’s got a lot of potential. He’s growing by long strides every single day and is getting a lot better.”
Though Brewer and Heard aren’t much older, Bohanon understands he can learn from them because they already have a year in Baylor’s system.
“It’s all really good because we all help each other and learn from each other,” Bohanon said. “We all push each other to be the best we can be. It’s a lot of competition. When we’re on the field we’re all competing, but we’re helping each other out at the same time.”
Bohanon is enjoying passing to a talented group of receivers, including last year’s 1,000-yard receiver Denzel Mims and gifted Tennessee transfer Jalen Hurd. Chris Platt, who has missed spring drills after suffering a knee injury last fall, will be back for summer camp.
“We have some serious playmakers out there, guys who can make a few people miss every time,” Bohanon said. “I feel like when everybody gets this offense down, amazing things are going to happen.”