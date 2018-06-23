Eighteen years ago, JoAnne Benitez got the shattering news five months into her pregnancy.
Doctors said her unborn baby had serious physical problems with his legs and might not ever be able to walk. There were concerns that he might have complications with his heart and brain.
She said she was offered the option of terminating the pregnancy. She wouldn’t even think about it.
“I remember falling to pieces, and I would be in the car pleading with God to let me keep this baby,” JoAnne said. “Abortion was not an option for me. It took a lot of faith and a lot of prayer to get through that.”
Four months later, Ricardo Benitez Jr. was born with no heart or brain problems. But the tiny five-pound, two-ounce baby had no femurs, a long bone between the hip and knee, in either leg.
He was diagnosed with a rare condition called Femur Hypoplasia Bilateral that affects only one in 100,000 children. But JoAnne and Ricardo Benitez Sr. felt fortunate that their child was born and hoped he could do something special one day.
In August, Ricardo will join the Baylor football team as a walk-on. All 4-foot-2, 100 pounds of him.
“I feel like I’m on top of the world,” Ricardo said. “I just love it, and I’m just going to go out and fight each and every day. I was always the loudest guy in practice in high school, and I’m going to bring that to Baylor. I need to come in there and lead by example and I think people will follow that.”
Ricardo played last season for Class 6A Plano West High School where he saw action in two games as a senior. When he got into games, his teammates went crazy on the sidelines.
“The sideline just erupted when he went into games,” said Plano West coach Scott Smith. “He was always hooting and hollering and encouraging them from the sidelines. So when you flipped it and he got into games, they went crazy. He’s just such an inspirational person, and I can’t say enough for what he did for our football team.”
When people see Ricardo dressed in a football uniform and pads, they often wonder why such a small kid is on the field in a sport of giants. But he believes he has every right to play and has never seen being born without femurs as a handicap.
“Growing up in Texas I saw all the boys wanting to play football and I didn’t want to be different,” Ricardo said. “I’m playing football and people think it’s crazy. But it’s a blessing. I understand that what I’m doing has such a great impact on people.”
Ricardo hopes to be an example for other people trying to overcome disabilities and other forms of adversity.
“People say I was dealt a bad hand, but I felt I was dealt the best hand in the world even though I’m playing with half my legs,” Ricardo said. “I wouldn’t be doing this just for me. I know every time I’m playing, somebody wants to be in my position. Kids who can’t walk, I know they’d like to be out there.”
One of JoAnne Benitez’s favorite pictures is her son wearing a Dallas Cowboys jersey and holding a football when he was 9 months old. Even at such a young age, she could tell he was a fighter and wouldn’t let anything stand in his way.
Born without femurs, he didn’t walk as soon as most kids. But he felt inspired when he saw his younger brother, Edward, walking.
“He didn’t start walking until he was 2 or 3,” JoAnne said. “Before then he was getting around by rolling or pulling himself up with his arms. His brother is 18 months younger. When Ricardo saw Edward standing up, he wanted to do what he was doing. Ricardo stood up and balanced himself and that was special.”
JoAnne and Ricardo Sr. never wanted Ricardo to be treated like a handicapped child.
“In kindergarten they enrolled him as a special needs student,” JoAnne said. “They assisted him with his eating and maneuvered him around the classroom, and he wasn’t allowed to sit with other kids at lunch. An assistant was carrying his lunch tray, and I said ‘Let him carry his own tray.’ Every time they tried to separate him from the other kids, I’d say I wanted Ricardo in the regular P.E. classes.”
As an elementary school kid, Ricardo already loved football and wanted to play on pee wee teams with the other children. JoAnne said Ricardo would suit up for games, but the coaches wouldn’t put him in to play.
Ricardo said six doctors wouldn’t clear him to play before the seventh, a doctor at Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children in Dallas, finally gave permission to play.
“I was in middle school when the seventh doctor signed off on me,” Ricardo said. “I knew it wasn’t going to be sunshine and roses, and it would probably get tougher, but that was the first battle.”
Ricardo said he was a defensive lineman for his freshman team, a shocking sight at 4-2 and 100 pounds. But he found ways to get around offensive linemen who weighed more than twice as much.
“Honestly, I’d go through their knees,” Ricardo said. “I played on all fours and had to bear crawl around my freshman year. Some kids didn’t know how to block me. I started a couple of games at defensive tackle and I had fun and just loved it.”
As a sophomore, Ricardo moved to receiver where he played the rest of his high school career. Though he rarely played in games when he made the Plano West varsity as a senior, his enthusiasm and work ethic inspired his coaches and teammates.
“He wanted to be treated like everyone else,” Smith said. “He’d show up and work hard and do all the little things. He went through all the progressions and drills in practice with an eye for always trying to get better. He never complained and always set an example for the rest of the guys. We’d never say you can’t do that because he always found a way.”
Ricardo was especially driven in the weight room where he has benched 240 pounds, more than twice his weight.
“Upper body-wise, he’s as strong as you can ask for anybody playing his position,” Smith said.
Two years ago, Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett asked Ricardo to give an inspirational speech to his team. Ricardo told them there were no excuses for them not to do their jobs.
“He told the Cowboys they have their ability and they should feel blessed,” JoAnne said. “He said someone like me would be blessed to be you. (Former Cowboys tight end) Jason Witten said his words were motivating. They did go 13-3 the next fall.”
Last summer, Ricardo attended Baylor coach Matt Rhule’s football camp and immediately connected with Baylor defensive backs coach Fran Brown. They stayed in touch and talked about the possibility of Ricardo coming to Baylor as a non-scholarship player.
Under NCAA recruiting rules, the Baylor coaches aren’t allowed to comment publicly on Benitez as a non-scholarship player until he arrives on campus in August. But Ricardo and Brown have developed a bond.
“Coach Brown is an intimidating guy but a real good guy,” Ricardo said. “When I met him at camp last summer, he was real about my goals and honest about it. I told him I didn’t want to come as a water boy or a trainer. He told me if I apply at Baylor and get accepted we will get you on the team.”
Ricardo learned that he was accepted at Baylor on April 20 and announced his commitment to play football the following day on his Twitter account. He doesn’t want any special treatment when he begins playing for the Bears in August, and said he’ll play receiver and hold for kicks.
“Baylor doesn’t give handouts,” Ricardo said. “I’ve worked my butt off the last four years and I’m so glad I’ll be coming to Waco. I feel like I’m in the best shape of my life. I know the guys at Baylor are going to be ginormous. I’ll do the best I can to play my role, and one of my roles is to make everyone else better. I’m so grateful for the Baylor coaching staff.”
JoAnne is just as excited as her son that he’s going to Baylor and getting a chance to continue playing the sport he loves.
“It’s his dream and it’s my dream,” JoAnne said. “This is happening and it’s so overwhelming and amazing. I know how mothers of first-round draft picks feel. I told Ricardo that God blessed you with a special gift and you keep running with it.”
Smith, a Baylor graduate, is glad Ricardo will be attending his alma mater and expects him to keep showing the same work ethic he had at Plano West.
“The opportunity at Baylor is special,” Smith said. “We’re excited for him. He’ll always stand out to me. He’s one of those guys that you only get the opportunity to coach every so often. He’s one of those guys who doesn’t want anything handed to him. He taught us all life lessons that we can all use.”
Ricardo wants to coach after he finishes college and believes the experience he’ll gain from playing and learning from the coaches at Baylor will be invaluable.
“Coach Brown knows I want to coach and he wants to get me to that level,” Ricardo said. “I love football so much and want to be around it. I can have a great impact on the game and I want to do it the rest of my life.”
Ricardo turned 18 last Thursday and recently got his driver’s license. He sits at the edge of the front seat with a pillow propped behind him so he can reach the pedals. But he’s mobile and ready to go.
For the first time in his life, he’ll be living away from his parents. But he’s always been driven to succeed and possesses an independent spirit, and they’re certain he’ll thrive at Baylor.
“When he was born, God gave us this child for a reason,” JoAnne said. “God has blessed Ricardo with this journey and it’s not ending.”