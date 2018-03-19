North Carolina State graduate transfer quarterback Jalan McClendon will play his final season of eligibility at Baylor in the fall.
McClendon committed to Baylor following a visit to campus over the weekend. He plans to graduate from North Carolina State in May before transferring to Baylor.
The 6-5, 220-pound McClendon will give the Bears their third scholarship quarterback as he joins sophomore Charlie Brewer and freshman Gerry Bohanon. The Bears have been seeking more quarterback depth after Zach Smith transferred to Tulsa in December.
In three seasons for North Carolina State, McClendon played in 14 games with no starts. He completed 26 of 47 passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 223 yards and two scores on 46 carries. As a junior last season, he hit two of three passes for 17 yards and rushed six times for 67 yards.
McClendon graduated from West Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C., where he threw for more than 3,400 yards and 39 touchdowns during his junior and senior seasons.
This will mark the second straight season that Baylor coach Matt Rhule has added a graduate transfer quarterback. Former Arizona quarterback Anu Solomon started the first two games for the Bears in losses to Liberty and UTSA last season. He suffered a concussion and withdrew from school.
BEAR FACTS: Shaun McDowell announced Monday that he will stay at Richmond (Texas) Foster High School as head coach instead of taking a position in the player personnel department for the Baylor football program.