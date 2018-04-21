Baylor’s Green and Gold spring game was like a partially open curtain as the Bears only revealed a glimpse of the whole picture they will show when they’re at full strength in the fall.
With numerous key players out with injuries, several of Baylor’s reserves and unsung players got a shot to step into the spotlight Saturday afternoon at McLane Stadium.
In an abbreviated scrimmage that was delayed an hour by lightning, Baylor’s Team Sic ‘Em edged Team BU, 14-13.
But some of the most interesting moments came before the game when Baylor coach Matt Rhule took the microphone and told the fans who braved the weather that he expected his team to reach a bowl game in the fall.
“I’ve said it,” Rhule said. “I didn’t come here to not go to bowl games. That’s the expectation. If we don’t do it, so be it. But I expect us to do it. And I expect our players to do it.”
Before the scrimmage, former Baylor and current New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty addressed the players in the locker room, telling them that they should be proud of how they’re building the team after the adversity of last year’s 1-11 season. Rhule likes the direction his squad is heading after concluding his second year of spring practice.
“I’m proud of the team this winter and this spring,” Rhule said. “They’ve worked tremendously hard, and I’m excited about where we are. We had some guys obviously that didn’t play today that are healthy and will be back. It will be one of the few times in college football where we’re entering the season with everyone slated to be healthy and ready to go for the fall season.”
Among the projected starters who sat out of the scrimmage were receivers Denzel Mims and Jalen Hurd, offensive lineman Blake Blackmar, linebacker Clay Johnston and safety Blake Lynch. After the lightning delay, the scrimmage began with a 15-minute fourth quarter followed by overtime.
Sophomore quarterback Charlie Brewer threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Marques Jones on the scrimmage’s first series. After rehabilitating his shoulder throughout the offseason, Brewer’s arm is stronger than last season when he started the last four games.
“I’ve been at full go pretty much the whole spring,” Brewer said. “I’ve been feeling great. It’s just a thing I’ve got to continue rehabbing really and just keep getting healthier and healthier, the same with all the other guys. The healthier the team is the better the results are going to be.”
Brewer said he and his teammates will be highly motivated following last year’s 1-11 finish which included several close losses.
“I think it’s difficult, a lot of guys on our team played at big high schools and had a lot of success and some of them had success earlier in their careers here,” Brewer said. “I don’t think it was just hard on me, it was hard on everybody, it stinks to lose. It’s one of those things where we can say it, but we’ve really just got to go do it. ”
Sophomore receiver R.J. Sneed sent the game into overtime for Team BU when he wrestled the ball away from cornerback Timarcus Davis for a 19-yard touchdown catch from Preston Heard on the last play of regulation.
In overtime, Zack Bennema threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to recently converted tight end Jamie Jacobs to give Team Sic ‘Em the 14-7 edge. The 6-3, 243-pound Jacobs was recognized as Baylor’s most improved offensive player this spring after converting from defensive end to tight end.
“Coach Rhule basically compared me to NFL guys he coached in the past,” Jacobs said. “With my size and ability to move laterally, quick on my feet and good hands, he felt like the tight end position would do very well for me. He knows about my basketball background because in (Midway) high school I only played two years of varsity football.”
The overtime period continued when sophomore running back John Lovett broke through with a 16-yard burst up the middle for a touchdown. But Team BU lost when defensive end Greg Roberts nailed freshman quarterback Gerry Bohanon on a two-point conversion attempt.
Playing his first spring for the Bears after graduating from Earle (Ark.) High School in December, Bohanon hit three of five passes for 35 yards on Saturday. He and Brewer are the only two scholarship quarterbacks on Baylor’s roster, but North Carolina State’s Jalan McClendon will join them as a graduate transfer in the summer.
Rhule likes the development his quarterbacks have shown during the spring and believes their progress will continue throughout the summer.
“I know Charlie’s got four starts under his belt and he’s played well this spring,” Rhule said. “Gerry is extremely talented, he just has to play a lot. And Preston Heard quietly continues to always show us what he can do. So I know we have a lot of growth. They’re all young at that position, but Charlie’s played for us and Gerry had a good spring. And Preston has had a good spring. So I’m anxious to see them continue to develop.”
Though the Bears have a great deal to prove this fall, Rhule likes the development they’ve made throughout the spring as they’ve become a more experienced, deeper and stronger football team.
“I just know I like where we are just in terms of the numbers and the depth and the strength and how we look physically,” Rhule said. “So I just think we’re in a good place. We’re not where we need to be. But I think we’re in a really, really positive place. So to me there really is no comparison between the football team this year and the football team last year.”
Besides Jacobs’ most improved offensive player award, Baylor’s other spring awards went to safety Verkedric Vaughns as the most improved defensive player, offensive lineman Christian Beard for the 254 non-scholarship award, defensive lineman Xavier Jones for the spirit award, tight end Cody George for the FCA award, wide receiver Marques Jones for the academic award, and defensive lineman Micheal Johnson for community service.
“That’s just who Micheal is,” Rhule said. “He doesn’t have anybody that’s not a friend. He’s caring, he’s giving. He’s just a wonderful young man, a really good football player and a good student. He gives back at home. Over spring break he gave back, gave back here. It was an honor to give him that award because he does it quietly.”
Bear facts
Baylor coach Matt Rhule said it’s still up in the air whether Shawn Bell will continue coaching the offensive line past this spring. Bell, who was hired as an offensive analyst, filled in for veteran offensive coach George DeLeone after he suffered a hip injury. DeLeone is currently listed as Baylor’s senior offensive consultant. “If George isn’t doing it, Shawn is doing it and George is off the field, and if George is at some point back we will figure it out from there.”