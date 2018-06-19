The Baylor defense will get some more help in the 2019 class as Prestonwood Christian Academy’s Solomon Turner and El Paso Chapin’s Will Williams announced their verbal commitments on Tuesday.
Both players could play safety or linebacker for the Bears.
However, Pflugerville Hendrickson safety Myles Brooks announced that he’s de-committing from Baylor after he had originally committed on May 4. The Bears now have nine commitments in their 2019 class.
Turner is a 6-2, 210-pound safety who is rated a three-star recruit by Rivals.com. He collected 41 tackles and an interception in 11 games last season for Prestonwood, which is located in Plano.
“More than anything, I know Baylor is the right place for me,” Turner said. “They were the first Power 5 school to pull the trigger on me. The coaching staff is very personable and I feel like they’ll develop me as a player.”
Turner said he could be moved from safety to linebacker after speaking with Baylor linebackers coach Mike Siravo. Turner said he will graduate from Prestonwood Christian in December and enroll at Baylor in January.
“The linebackers coach loves me, so they’re going to bring me in as an athlete,” Turner said. “I’m a big kid. I’ve trained at safety but never as a linebacker. But I’ll be ready to go. I committed now because I didn’t want to worry about it as a senior.”
Williams is a 6-2, 200-pound defender who isn’t rated by Rivals.com. He delivered strong numbers as a junior last year as he collected 97 tackles in 10 games, including 51 solo stops and three tackles for loss. He also intercepted a pass and returned a fumble for 35 yards.
Defense has been a priority in Baylor’s 2019 recruiting class with six of the nine commitments coming on that side of the ball.
Besides Turner and Williams, Baylor’s defensive commitments include Beaumont United safety Tyrone Brown, Klein defensive end Harrison White, Lewisburg (Miss.) safety Hakeem Vance and Temple defensive end T.J. Franklin.
Baylor’s 2019 offensive commitments include San Antonio Jay quarterback Jacob Zeno, Cedar Hill Trinity Christian running back Qualan Jones and Round Rock Cedar Ridge wide receiver Jaylen Ellis.