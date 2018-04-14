Following their fourth practice this week, the Baylor football players broke into a water balloon fight and then helped themselves to some Pokey O’s Cookies and Ice Cream.
Baylor coach Matt Rhule wanted the players to let loose amid the seriousness of spring drills and film study. All the coaches were fair game to get blasted except veteran defensive coordinator Phil Snow and offensive line coach George DeLeone.
“I said let’s have a water balloon fight and let them hit the coaches a little bit and go have some ice cream because our guys are really working hard and I’m proud of that,” Rhule said. “My own son walked up and tried to hit me. I told them Coach Snow and Coach DeLeone were off limits.”
Saturday morning’s scrimmage at McLane Stadium was Baylor’s 12th practice since opening spring drills on March 15. The Bears have just two practices remaining before ending spring drills with the Green and Gold game April 21 at noon at McLane Stadium.
Though several key players have missed most or all of spring drills due to injuries, Rhule is excited how his team has progressed.
“I’m pleased with the toughness and the discipline and the attention to detail and all of that,” Rhule said. “I’m pleased with how hard our players are working. To do four practices in one week is really hard. To come out here and scrimmage for 2½ hours is really hard and they’re doing it.”
Rhule can see his team is grasping offensive and defensive concepts much quicker than last year when everything was new. All the veteran players have benefited from a year in Rhule’s system.
“It’s so much easier the second year for two reasons,” Rhule said. “No. 1, you know what to expect. No. 2, the older players can coach the younger players. Today I looked at (senior receiver Chris) Platt a couple of times and said I probably get on some too much on offense. Make sure you put your arm around them.”
But at the same time, Rhule doesn’t want his players to think they know everything and stop learning. Rhule and his coaching staff try to present their concepts and expectations in different ways to keep things fresh.
“The older guys kind of know what to expect but you want to challenge players in practice,” Rhule said. “You don’t want to ever be the same. They can learn to focus and control things they’re supposed to control. After you go through a year, you’re so much more prepared for it. I think our senior class has done a great job, an absolutely great job.”
Rhule likes the leadership his seniors are showing like defensive lineman Xavier Jones playing in Saturday’s scrimmage after coming back from last season’s leg injury.
He likes the diligence a veteran like senior Verkedric Vaughns has shown in practice every day as he makes the switch from cornerback to safety.
“When you make a position change, everything’s new, everything’s different,” Rhule said. “It might feel sort of the same but it’s not. Verkedric practices at a high level. The biggest thing is as he’s matured into the confident man he is now, you can coach him really hard. I like where he is, I like his preparation, I like his leadership.”
Vaughns is one of several players adjusting to a new position. Former Midway star Jamie Jacobs is making the switch from defensive end to tight end, and has shown rapid improvement throughout the spring. However, Baylor tight ends coach Joey McGuire isn’t counting out the possibility of Jacobs playing defensive end in some situations.
“I think he’s got kind of a different sense of urgency in this being his last year and everything, and I think it’s a lot of fun,” McGuire said. “He’s got phenomenal feet. And he’s a defensive end, so he’s so explosive off the ball and that’s going to help. I do think you’ll see him in some pass rushing situations with him still being on defense. We’ve actually done that with him and Tyler Henderson, just trying to create a rush.”
Henderson is making his presence felt at tight end after redshirting last year following his prep career at Kyle Lehman High School. At 6-4 and 241 pounds, Henderson is gaining strength and could play a significant role in the fall.
“He’s athletic and smart and has had to go out there with the 1’s, so a lot of pressure has been put on him,” Rhule said. “Tyler has toughness. The tight end position can sometimes be one of the hardest positions because you have to be a master of blocking, route running and catching the football. I think the redshirt year really helped Tyler’s body and gives us a chance to have a guy who is really multiple.”
Rhule feels fortunate to have six freshmen who graduated from high school in December to get a head start on their college careers.
Those players include quarterback Gerry Bohanon, tight end Christoph Henle, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, offensive lineman Casey Phillips, and safeties Christian Morgan and JT Woods.
All of them are learning the system and trying to gain strength to compete against older players.
“Casey has been injured and the other five their heads are spinning sometimes,” Rhule said. “Gerry’s head is spinning a little at times because we put so much on him and given him so many reps. Tyquan is like a pit bull, he loves to play, he loves to block, loves to catch. Christoph is doing a nice job at tight end. The kids on defense, Christian Morgan and JT Woods, are getting a lot of reps. Those freshmen are all doing well, and when the other freshmen show up May 28 or 29, they’ll be able to tell them the ways of our process.”
With Baylor in need of tight end depth, Henle’s presence has been important after playing for the Oakridge School in Arlington last fall. Henle was among three tight end signees in the 2018 class with Cuero’s Bralen Taylor and San Antonio Clark’s Ben Sims.
“The biggest thing for guys that are freshmen or midyear is the strength factor,” McGuire said. “He’s blocking (Texas A&M transfer defensive lineman) James Lockhart. Coach says it all the time, he’s supposed to be getting ready for the prom, and James Lockhart has played two years in the SEC and then transfers to us. He’s a grown man. The thing about Christoph is he’s a really tough kid, he’s very intelligent and then again he’s another guy that can catch the ball.”
With the spring game approaching next weekend, Rhule won ‘t have his full squad available since some players are recovering from injuries from last fall and others have suffered minor injuries this spring. The injury list includes front line receivers Denzel Mims and Tennessee transfer Jalen Hurd.
“Yeah, they’re done for the spring,” Rhule said. “Hamstring stuff. If it was a game, Jalen would have played today. We’ll shut him down. He’s got 500 touches in his career and did 10 good practices, so we’ll get him moving forward.”