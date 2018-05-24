Matt Rhule continues to add to Baylor’s quarterback corps.
The Bears picked up a commitment on Thursday from San Antonio Jay junior Jacob Zeno. The 43rd-ranked player in Texas by 247Sports.com, Zeno (6-3, 190) chose the Bears over offers from Georgia, Texas Tech and North Carolina State, among others.
Last season, Zeno connected on 116 of 226 passes for 1,957 yards and 18 touchdowns against just three interceptions. He also ran for another four TDs.
Zeno is the eighth commitment for Baylor in the 2019 class, and the first quarterback.