With his second set of spring drills in his rear-view mirror, Baylor coach Matt Rhule saw a team that was more accustomed to the demands of his coaching staff and showed a better understanding of the offensive and defensive schemes.
That War and Peace-sized playbook is still a monster, but the Baylor players have a better grasp of it.
“To me there really is no comparison between the football team this year and the football team last year,” Rhule said. “I think we have a team that’s significantly more talented, significantly more developed. So I just think we’re in a good place. We’re not where we need to be. But I think we’re in a really, really positive place.”
After getting tossed around by bigger, more experienced teams during his debut 1-11 season, Rhule believes his players will be stronger, more physical and more effective since the team will have greater depth. The Baylor coaching staff expects a much improved offensive line to translate into more wins.
“I thought our guys did an absolutely tremendous job during this offseason,” Rhule said. “I thought the gains were outstanding. The gains in the weight room, the gains really throughout the program. Every single guy, gains in terms of our mentality, gains in terms of our work ethic and accountability. But certainly also in terms of our physical development, their ability to work and ability to come together as a team, has been outstanding.”
Here’s another point that shouldn’t be overlooked: The Bears are hungry. Coming off a one-win season will do that to a team.
“I really believe that chapter has turned,” said Baylor senior offensive tackle Patrick Lawrence. “We’re not going to be a 1-11 team next year. We’re going to go out and compete every game. I feel like we should win every game. We have the talent and now we have more depth. As a team we’ve grown and I don’t think you’ll see the same results as last year.”
Many key players sat out during spring drills, which wrapped up April 21 with the annual Green and Gold game. But Rhule expects everybody to be healthy by the start of preseason workouts this summer.
Here’s a position by position breakdown of each unit following spring drills.
Quarterbacks
Thrown into action as a true freshman last season, Charlie Brewer showed the leadership and savvy that made him a record setting quarterback for an Austin Travis High School team that won the 2016 Class 6A Division I state championship.
Brewer started four games after Zach Smith went out with a shoulder injury and led the Bears to their only win, a 38-9 blowout of Kansas in Lawrence.
Brewer put up solid numbers as he completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 1,562 yards and 11 touchdowns with just four interceptions in 204 pass attempts. After rehabilitating a shoulder injury, Brewer’s arm was much stronger in the spring.
“Charlie is doing a good job, he’s throwing the ball well,” Rhule said. “He obviously hasn’t gotten hit on that shoulder, so it’s hard to tell what that would be like. But he’s showing no effects, throwing the ball better than he probably did at the end of the year. So I think that rest and rehab have helped him.”
The Bears will need Brewer to stay healthy to allow freshman Gerry Bohanon to keep learning the system and adjust to the college game after getting his first taste in the spring following graduation from Earle (Ark.) High School in December.
Bohanon is a dual-threat quarterback with tremendous size at 6-3 and 225 pounds and outstanding athleticism. Bohanon enjoyed a remarkable prep career as he amassed 11,362 yards passing and 142 touchdowns while rushing for 5,925 yards and 70 scores. But he’s undergoing a major learning curve with his first exposure to college football.
“I’ve been really trying to take a lot from Coach (Glenn) Thomas and trying to get in the groove of the offense, and just working to get better every day,” Bohanon said. “So it’s been kind of hard because everything’s a lot faster than high school. There’s a lot more thinking to it.”
Brewer and Bohanon were the only two scholarship quarterbacks on Baylor’s spring roster, but North Carolina State graduate transfer Jalan McClendon is expected to join the team in the summer.
Running backs
Baylor’s returning running backs — JaMycal Hasty, John Lovett and Trestan Ebner – had big moments last season but Rhule would like to see more consistency from all of them.
Lovett led the Bears with 445 yards rushing and five touchdowns and has the smoothest running ability and breakaway speed. He showed his explosiveness when he scored a 74-yard touchdown against Kansas State.
Hasty is Baylor’s most physical back and is looking to stay healthy after missing four games with a knee injury last season. Ebner is the Bears most versatile back as he rushed for 121 yards and made 20 catches for 267 yards.
Joining them will be redshirt freshman Abram Smith who missed last season after tearing his ACL in the spring. Crosby running back Craig Williams, who has outstanding speed, will join the Bears this summer.
The Bears will need much more production in the ground game after finishing eighth in the Big 12 last season by averaging 117.2 yards rushing per game and 3.4 yards per carry. Baylor’s 10 rushing touchdowns were the least in the league, and finding any daylight in the red zone was a major obstacle.
“I’m hoping for one or two workhorses to separate themselves,” said Baylor running backs coach Jeff Nixon. “In this day and age when you want to run the football you usually run by committee. Throughout the season with the wear and tear of that position, you’re going to need three or four guys just to survive. We’ve got quality guys and we’re expecting big things out of them this year.”
Receivers
There’s not much debate that Baylor’s receiving corps is the most talented area of the team.
Junior Denzel Mims is a 6-3, 208-pound talent who is coming off a superb sophomore year in which he made 61 catches for 1,087 yards and eight touchdowns.
Jalen Hurd is a 6-4, 229-pound transfer from Tennessee who hopes to enhance his NFL chances as a receiver after rushing for 1,288 yards as a sophomore for the Volunteers in 2015.
“He shows flashes, he shows he can catch the football, he shows that he’s smart,” said new Baylor receivers coach Frisman Jackson. “He has a great understanding of football in general, and then he’s starting to pick up some of the things you’ve got to know to play receiver at a high level.”
Chris Platt is a speed burner who missed the last eight games of last season following a knee injury but is expected to be back at full speed in the fall. Tony Nicholson is coming off a sophomore year in which he caught 41 passes for 344 yards while Pooh Stricklin enjoyed a solid sophomore year by making 32 catches for 414 yards and a touchdown.
Tyquan Thornton is another speedy receiver who graduated from Miami (Fla.) Washington High School in December to get a jump on his college career in the spring.
“It’s going to be a really deep room,” Jackson said. “I have a talented group. It’s way more competitive because we’ve got a lot of guys that can come in and play. That’s going to be important because a guy knows he can’t miss, he can’t continue to make mistakes. He’s got to be accountable because the guy behind him can play as well.”
Baylor’s tight ends have much less experience but senior Jamie Jacobs made an impressive transition from defensive end in the spring. Redshirt freshman Tyler Henderson will be ready to step in while Christoph Henle graduated from the Oakridge School in Arlington to go through spring drills. More help will be on the way in the summer with San Antonio Clark’s Ben Sims coming in for his freshman year.
Offensive line
Baylor’s depth-starved offensive line was the weakest area of the team last fall, and it translated on the scoreboard as the Bears ranked ninth in the Big 12 with 24.3 points per game.
But four starters return including center Sam Tecklenburg, right tackle Patrick Lawrence and guards Blake Blackmar and Xavier Newman. Left tackle Jake Fruhmorgen will be a major addition after sitting out last season following his transfer from Clemson where he started eight games for the Tigers’ 2016 national championship team.
“Jake has an unbelievable ability to come off the ball and bend and do some special things with his body,” said Shawn Bell, who coached the offensive line in the spring after George DeLeone suffered a hip injury. “And that experience carries over to our young guys. He’s played in a lot of big games. What he’s doing at left tackle is special.”
Baylor will have more offensive line depth this season with former Midway and Central Florida offensive lineman Christian Beard gaining his eligibility and senior Josh Malin, redshirt freshman Henry Klinge and sophomore Ryan Miller ready to step in. Johncarlo Valentin from ASA College in Brooklyn, N.Y., should provide immediate help while five incoming freshman offensive linemen will begin their college careers.
“Right now, you count in the room, we have 16 O-linemen,” Bell said. “And we hope to have 22 in the fall. Whereas last year, those numbers were way low. So that’s the best thing you see. You see quality depth.”
Defensive line
With three returning starters and several more players who logged considerable time, Baylor’s defensive line will be among the most experienced units on the team.
Senior defensive tackle Ira Lewis is a potential all-Big 12 player after leading the Bears with 5½ sacks and 11½ tackles for loss last year. James Lynch showed great potential as a freshman by collecting three sacks, and junior tackles Bravvion Roy and Tyrone Hunt have considerable experience.
But the Bears need a better pass rush after finishing eighth in the Big 12 with 23 sacks last season. Senior defensive ends Greg Roberts and Xavier Jones and Texas A&M transfer James Lockhart will need to deliver in a big way.
“One of the things I’m truly focused on is the physicality of our players,” said new Baylor defensive line coach Frank Okam. “So I’m doing a lot of technical work on our hands and footwork. Just making sure we’re playing with separation and playing through blockers. When you watch tape a little bit of last year, movement-wise we went around people and now I’m trying to add to that to where we can play through people.”
Linebackers
Now that four-year starter Taylor Young is gone, Clay Johnston is the leader of the linebacking corps after collecting 54 tackles with nine for loss in just eight games before his sophomore season ended with a wrist injury.
Johnston missed spring drills, but Baylor linebackers coach Mike Siravo is confident that he’ll give the Bears the physicality and intelligence they need at middle linebacker.
“Most of the players like Clay that I’ve had injured in my career, they will make more mental gains being out and watching us coach other people,” Siravo said. “It’s going to make a lot more sense when you go back and play. So I think he’s made gains there from being in the meeting room with him. I know he’s gotten bigger and stronger. He’s a weight room fanatic, so he’s grown in a lot of ways.”
Jalen Pitre is back in the starting lineup at outside linebacker after collecting 37 tackles with three for loss as a true freshman. Outside linebacker Jordan Williams got three starts as a sophomore last year but routinely came off the bench as he collected 38 tackles.
Depth will come from young players like Demarco Artis, Henry Black and Terrel Bernard. But like the defensive line, Baylor’s linebacking corps needs to make a bigger impact in the fall after spending the spring becoming a more physical unit.
“There’s a lot of forms of toughness,” Siravo said. “We’re not talking about a guy who can go win a street fight. We’re talking about doing the hard things every day that are thankless and there’s no reward for. That’s mental toughness. And the physical toughness for us is just becoming a more physical team, just being able to dominate the other person on the other side of the line in football time and time again.”
Secondary
Baylor’s biggest move in the spring was switching former cornerback/wide receiver/running back Blake Lynch to safety. A superb athlete, the 6-3, 217-pound junior believes his best shot to reach the NFL is at safety.
“He’s a big athlete, he’s super smart,” Baylor safeties coach Evan Cooper said. “He’s probably smarter than people even know. He loves football. He brings a different element to it, he brings some size, he brings some physicality, some ball-hawking abilities.”
Both Baylor’s projected starting safeties are new to their positions since Verkderic Vaughns is making the move from cornerback. Vaughns also make a strong impression in the spring as he earned the team’s most improved defensive player award.
All the defensive backs hope to force more turnovers this season after the Bears ranked last in the Big 12 with three interceptions last fall.
But juniors Grayland Arnold and Jameson Houston and sophomore Harrison Hand gained a lot of experience last season, and should be better equipped to cover the explosive Big 12 receivers. Graduate transfer Derrek Thomas should provide immediate help since he knows the defensive system after playing for Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Snow at Temple.
“We’re going to try our best to get as many turnovers as we can,” said Arnold, who had one of Baylor’s three interceptions last season. “With us all playing a lot and having the experience under our belt, it’s going to be a great thing. Now we don’t have to hit the ground trying to figure out what’s going on. I feel like each and every day we get better. We hold it to a high level.”
Special teams
Connor Martin was a godsend for the Bears last season as he nailed 20 of 28 field goals with a long kick of 48 yards. When punter Drew Galitz went down with a season-ending knee injury, Martin took over the punting duties in the fifth game and averaged 40.3 yards on 39 punts.
Galitz, who averaged 45.2 yards per punt before his injury, has recovered and will be back at punter. Jay Sedwick is dependable on kickoffs if needed. Tony Nicholson averaged 11.7 yards on six punt returns last season while Trevor White averaged 20.8 yards on 14 kickoff returns.