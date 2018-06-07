Facebook will exclusively air the Baylor-UTSA football game at 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Facebook has expanded its sports broadcasting base the last two years, including live streaming of weekly Major League Baseball games. The Baylor-UTSA game will be produced by the CBS Sports Network.
The Roadrunners knocked off the Bears, 17-10, last season at McLane Stadium for their first win in school history over a Power 5 conference school.
The matchup against UTSA is the second game of the season for the Bears following the season opener against Abilene Christian at 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at McLane Stadium. The game will be televised on Fox Sports Southwest.
Baylor's third nonconference game against Duke on Sept. 15 is set for 2:30 p.m. at McLane Stadium and will be televised on FS1.
More information: https://www.facebook.com/StadiumCollegeFootball/