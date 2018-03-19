Baylor will hold its annual Green and Gold spring football game at noon April 21 at McLane Stadium.
Admission is free and the game will be televised on Fox Sports Southwest.
A surplus sale of Baylor apparel will be held with Bear Foundation members and Baylor IMG corporate sponsors receiving exclusive early access at 9 a.m. General fans will be allowed to shop at 10 a.m.
Other activities will include an opportunity for children to take a photo wearing Baylor football gear, fan voting for the official 2018 game day T-shirt, and a season ticket select-a-seat event hosted by the Baylor ticket office.
At halftime, Baylor football will present its spring awards and recognize members of its 2018 signing class.
Following the conclusion of the game, children accompanied by an adult will be allowed on the McLane Stadium turf to throw a touchdown pass with a football provided by Baylor Athletics.
Baylor began spring practice last Thursday under second-year coach Matt Rhule.