Baylor football signee Kalon Barnes, a senior wide receiver from Silsbee, wowed the crowd at the UIL state track meet in Austin with a time of 10.04 in the 100 meters.
The wind-aided time, however, will not count as a national record. The wind must be at 2 miles per hour or less to count as a UIL record, according to the Beaumont Enterprise. During the 100 finals, the wind was at 3.2 mph.
Nicknamed Boogie, Barnes set a Class 4A record at last year’s meet with a time of 10.22. The national record, set in 1990, is held by Texan Henry Neal of Greenville.
Barnes also won the 200 meters with a time of 20.55, equaling his gold-medal haul from last year’s meet. He also anchored the Tigers’ 4x100 relay squad to a second-place finish in 2017.