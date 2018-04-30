Baylor tight end Ish Wainright has signed a free agent contract with the Buffalo Bills.
After playing for the Baylor basketball team for four seasons, Wainright joined the football team last spring. He made four catches for 34 yards and two touchdowns in the 2017 season.
Wainright is the third Baylor player to sign a free agent contract since the NFL draft ended Saturday. Offensive tackle Mo Porter also signed with the Bills while defensive lineman K.J. Smith signed with the Arizona Cardinals. No Baylor players were selected in the NFL draft for the first time since 2008.