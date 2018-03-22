Trudging through a dismal 1-11 season, Baylor’s issues running the ball became painfully obvious as the losses mounted.
Not only did the offensive line lack experience and depth, Baylor’s running backs shifted in and out of the lineup due to multiple injuries.
But with five talented backs and a deeper offensive line, the Bears expect major improvement this fall. With a year under their belts, they also know the intricacies of the offense much better under co-offensive coordinators Jeff Nixon and Glenn Thomas.
“Going into year two, the guys know how we practice and what we expect of them,” said Nixon, who also serves as Baylor’s running backs coach. “They kind of know our offensive system a little bit better. You can already see that through the first four practices this spring. So we’re looking to make a big leap from year one to year two as a team and as an offensive unit. I think that’s going to happen and I’m excited to see it.”
The Bears finished eighth in the Big 12 in rushing by averaging 117.2 yards per game with 3.4 yards per carry. Baylor’s 10 rushing touchdowns were the least in the league, and finding any daylight in the red zone was a major problem.
Junior JaMycal Hasty and sophomores Trestan Ebner and John Lovett all had big moments last year, but they want to play more consistently this season. Redshirt freshman Abram Smith is back on the field after a torn ACL kept him out all of last season.
When incoming freshman Craig Williams from Crosby arrives in the summer, the competition will be ratcheted up even more.
“It’s really good competition,” Lovett said. “Last year we all played, so we all got a feel for it. JaMycal is a veteran so we learn from him. But we still compete with him, so we try to take his spot just like everyone else. I feel like we’re definitely fighting for playing time.”
Nixon wants to play at least two running backs a great deal, but he’s glad he has all of them on board because of the risk of injury at such a physically demanding position.
“I’m hoping for one or two workhorses to separate themselves,” Nixon said. “In this day and age when you want to run the football you usually run by committee. Throughout the season with the wear and tear of that position, you’re going to need three or four guys just to survive. We’ve got quality guys and we’re expecting big things out of them this year.”
After rushing for 623 yards as a freshman in 2016, Hasty suffered a knee injury in last year’s season opener against Liberty. Following a four-game absence, Hasty came back to finish the season with 314 yards and a touchdown, but he expects much bigger numbers this year.
“I’ve been building up my body, putting more mass on so I can take the blows,” Hasty said. “That’s pretty much been my main focus. On the field, I’ve been going through my pass progressions, pass blocking and getting upfield. We hope we can have a lot better season than last year. We just want to get the ball upfield and do anything we can to help the team.”
With Hasty missing time, Lovett led the Bears with 445 yards rushing and five touchdowns in 11 games as a true freshman. He wants to enhance his durability, so he’s bulked up from 182 to 205 pounds.
“I worked on putting on weight because last year I wasn’t a running back’s weight,” Lovett said. “I’ve been working on my feet and staying healthy. I feel like I’m 10 steps ahead of where I was last year already. Last year to this year I feel like I’m way more advanced and picking things up faster and learning more. I’m taking what coach says and going with it.”
Making the switch from wide receiver at Henderson High School to running back as a Baylor freshman, Ebner carried just 23 times for 121 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games. But he proved his versatility by making 20 catches for 267 yards and three scores.
His best game was against West Virginia when he made five catches for 109 yards and two scores and ran three times for 54 yards and a touchdown. With Ebner displaying his array of skills, the Bears scored 23 unanswered points in the fourth quarter before falling just short in a 38-36 loss to the Mountaineers on Oct. 21 at McLane Stadium.
“It helps me to have that (receiving) game, so now I can focus more on getting better at running,” Ebner said. “I feel I add that secret weapon to come out of the backfield and make plays for us. I really want to improve on my blocking to get the bigger linebackers out of there, so I can give Charlie (Brewer) or Gerry (Bohanon) or whoever is the quarterback room to throw.”
Nixon said he’s keeping Smith out of contact drills as he’s coming back from his knee injury. When Williams arrives this summer from Crosby, the Bears will add more speed to the backfield.
“You can’t coach speed and he’s fast,” Nixon said. “He ran a 10.5 100 the first meet out during the track season. His nickname is Squirrel and he lives up to it. He’s quick, fast and explosive, and we’re anxious to get him here and work with him.”
Nixon and his running backs corps are confident a more experienced and deeper offensive line will consistently open more holes for them in the fall.
“The offensive line is going to be better,” Nixon said. “We only lose one starter from last year, Mo Porter, the left tackle. Everyone else is back. Sam Tecklenburg moved over from tight end right before (last) season in training camp. So now he has a year under his belt playing center. Blake Blackmar will be back at guard. Last spring we practiced with about seven or eight offensive linemen. Now we’ve got 16 or 17 offensive linemen.”