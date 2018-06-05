Former Baylor running back Terence Williams will transfer to Houston and is expected to be immediately eligible to play in the fall as a graduate transfer, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Williams led the Bears with 1,048 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2016. But he finished with just 255 yards rushing and a touchdown in an injury-plagued 2017 season.
Williams will join a pair of former Baylor assistant coaches at Houston, including offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and offensive line coach Randy Clements. Both coaches were hired after the 2017 season by Cougars head coach Major Applewhite.