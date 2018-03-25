They might be long shots for the NFL draft but 12 Baylor players are scheduled to try out for NFL scouts on the team’s annual Pro Day on Monday morning at the Allison Indoor Practice Facility.
The Baylor players include eleven seniors and graduate transfer quarterback Anu Solomon from last year's team. Solomon started the first two games last season and suffered a concussion before eventually leaving school.
The seniors trying out for pro scouts feature five offensive players, including linemen Mo Porter, Ish Wilson and Tyrae Simmons and tight ends Ish Wainright and Quan Jones.
Six senior defensive players will try out, including linebacker Taylor Young, defensive linemen K.J. Smith and Brian Nance, and defensive backs Davion Hall, Taion Sells and Chance Waz.
“I’m proud of those seniors,” said Baylor coach Matt Rhule. “They did a great job for us last year in terms of their leadership. It’s an opportunity for those guys to go out and show what they can do. Their film is their resume and this is like the job interview, and I’m hopeful they’ll go out and run well.”
In Pro Day tryouts, players are usually measured for weight and height before they perform various running and football skill drills. Even if they aren’t drafted, it’s an opportunity for players to get on the radar of NFL teams to sign as free agents.
Smith is one of the more interesting candidates for the Bears after he missed most of his senior season with a leg injury following an all-Big 12 junior season on the defensive line. The NCAA denied Smith a sixth-year medical redshirt season in 2018.
“A guy who stands out to me is K.J. Smith,” Rhule said. “He wasn’t able to play last year and didn’t get the NCAA waiver. He’s actually doing an internship in the weight room training the guys. I’m anxious to see him and very hopeful he’ll do well.”
Young started four years for the Bears and was an all-Big 12 linebacker. He hopes scouts will overlook his relatively short 5-9 frame and give him a shot to play in the NFL.
Wainright played basketball for the Bears for four seasons before playing football last season. Rhule thought the 6-5, 260-pound Wainright was a natural at tight end. Wainright hopes to get drafted like former Baylor basketball player Rico Gathers, who was picked as a tight end in the sixth round of the 2016 draft by the Dallas Cowboys.
Rhule’s coaching staff has numerous ties to the NFL since many of them coached in the league. While those connections might alert NFL scouts to Baylor players, it’s ultimately the performances and the potential of the players that could get them an invitation to training camp.
“I think they come for the players,” Rhule said. “But when we do talk to somebody about somebody they take us for our word. We tell our players we’re always going to be truthful, but we have a lot of great things to say about our players. I think people are excited about the kids who will be coming out the next couple of years into the National Football League.”