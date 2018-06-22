Baylor continued its recruiting hot streak as it picked up verbal commitments on Friday night from two Odessa Permian players, including linebacker-defensive end Matt Jones and offensive lineman Landon Peterson.
The 6-3, 227-pound Jones is a three-star recruit who picked the Bears over Texas Tech, Illinois, Nevada, Southern Illinois and Texas State.
The 6-6, 265-pound Peterson is also a three-star recruit who chose Baylor over Colorado, Illinois, Washington State and many other schools.
Baylor now has 12 commitments in the 2019 class and seven in the last week. Baylor has focused on adding defensive recruits in this class with eight of the 12 potentially playing on that side of the ball.
Three commitments have come from West Texas in the last two days after Amarillo Tascosa athlete Brandon White committed on Thursday night.