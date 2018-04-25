For the first time in 10 years, Baylor likely won’t have a player chosen in the seven-round NFL draft which begins Thursday at 7 p.m. and ends Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Since getting shut out in 2008, the Bears have had 27 players drafted over the last nine years, including six first-round draft picks following the success of Art Briles’ program.
But after Briles’ May 2016 firing, player defections from the program and less NFL-level talent have affected Baylor’s draft stock. Only center Kyle Fuller was drafted last season in the seventh round by the Houston Texans, and he played in nine games with two starts as a rookie.
Several Baylor players hope NFL teams will give them a look in training camp this summer, but it will likely be by the free agent route. Offensive tackle Mo Porter might have the best chance to get drafted but even he’s a long shot.
“I don’t really have any expectation where I should go because I don’t want to get my feelings hurt,” Porter said. “I just hope somebody can pick me up, put me on their team, give me a chance. I feel like I can show them I belong on the team.”
Porter was joined for last month’s Baylor Pro Day workout for NFL scouts by five offensive players from the 2017 team, including quarterback Anu Solomon, linemen Ish Wilson and Tyrae Simmons, and tight ends Ish Wainright and Quan Jones. Six defensive players participated, including linebacker Taylor Young, defensive linemen K.J. Smith and Brian Nance, and defensive backs Davion Hall, Taion Sells and Chance Waz.
As a four-year starter, Young has by far the best resume among Baylor’s seniors as he finished his career with 325 tackles, including 39 for loss and 15½ sacks. As a senior last season, Young made 60 tackles in 11 games but didn’t play in the final game at TCU after quadriceps injury against Iowa State.
Young had his knee scoped and has been rehabbing his quadriceps injury for the last few months. He hopes NFL teams will look past his 5-8 frame and give him a shot.
“I’ve got a lot of stats,” Young said. “I’m not going to sell myself short any way, any form. I’m undersized but I know I’m better than a lot of guys out there. It is what it is.”
Smith could be an intriguing defensive line prospect since he played in just one game last season following an all-Big 12 junior year in 2016. Shin splints and later a stress fracture in his leg sidelined him most of the season, but Smith said he’s recovered from his injuries and is ready to see what he can do at the pro level.
“My leg is good,” Smith said. “Unfortunately it took the whole season for it to get better. But as soon as the season was over, I was back and up and running and everything. It just took a while.”
Wainright hopes an NFL team will give him a shot at tight end like former Baylor basketball player Rico Gathers, who was picked by the Dallas Cowboys in the sixth round of the 2016 draft.
While Gathers didn’t play college football, Wainright played last season for Matt Rhule’s squad after four years with the Baylor basketball team. The 6-5, 260-pound Wainright played in nine games and made four catches for 34 yards and two touchdowns.
“I think it helped because I have some film,” Wainright said. “Some guys went straight from basketball to football with no film. They see that I’m able to block, they see that I’m able to catch.”