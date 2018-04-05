Baylor coach Matt Rhule will speak at the Clery Center’s 30th anniversary gala on Saturday in Haverford, Pennsylvania. Jeanne Clery was raped and murdered in her residence hall in 1986. Since then the Clery Center has remained dedicated to guiding colleges to implement effective campus safety measures focused on sexual violence, dating violence, hate crimes and other measures.
“The Clery family had the courage to lead at a tough time, in the loss of their daughter,” Rhule said. “To go out there at a time where maybe it wasn’t popular to talk about changing rules and policies and making campuses safer. So it’s an honor for me, and it’s really not me, it’s an honor for the football program and the athletic department and Baylor University as a whole to be selected to come and talk about the ways in which we’re trying to lead and we’re trying to tackle those very same issues.”