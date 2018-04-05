No. 21 Baylor women’s tennis readies for a weekend full of Big 12 action as No. 15 Texas Tech comes to town at 5 p.m. Friday before the Bears travel to Fort Worth to take on TCU at 1 p.m. Sunday.
“Our team is excited to get back on the court and perform,” head coach Joey Scrivano said in a press release. “We have two tough opponents this weekend that will push us at every position. It’s a great opportunity for us to improve and grow. I know our team understands what a privilege it is to compete, and I’m confident they will show that on the court.”
Baylor is currently riding a two-match win streak after topping Oklahoma, 5-0, before upsetting No. 9 Northwestern, 5-2.