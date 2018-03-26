Baylor women's tennis hosts No. 5 Northwestern at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Hurd Tennis Center. It marks the third ranked opponent for the Bears in a five-day stretch.

“It’s such a great opportunity to play a team of this caliber this late in the season at home in nonconference play,” head coach Joey Scrivano said in a statement. “I’m sure we’ll be up for the challenge.”

No. 28 Baylor (10-10) is 5-8 against 13 ranked foes this season. Sophomore Jessica Hinojosa is riding a team-leading eight-match win streak, while freshman Livia Kraus has won three-straight. Sophomore Camilla Abbate leads Baylor with 13 singles wins in the dual match season.

Northwestern is 11-3 on the season and 4-0 in the Big Ten. The Wildcats bring an eight-match win streak into the Tuesday evening matchup.

