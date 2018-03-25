No. 28 Baylor women’s tennis defeated Oklahoma, 5-0, Sunday at Hurd Tennis Center. It is Baylor’s first conference win of the season.
BU’s Giorgia Testa and Theresa Van Zyl teamed to down Oklahoma’s Simran Kaur Sethi and Camila Romero, 6-2, in doubles. Kris Sorokolet and Jessica Hinojosa gained Baylor’s second doubles victory when they beat Christina Brigante and Jasine Asghar, 6-4.
Hinojosa won against Kaur Sethi in singles, 6-2, 6-0, and Lady Bear Camilla Abbate won against Brigante, 6-3, 6-1. Other Baylor winners were Livia Kraus and Angelina Shakhraichuk.
Baylor now sits at 10-10 for the season and 1-3 in Big 12 standings. The Bears next host Northwestern Tuesday at the Hurd Tennis Center. The first game starts at 5 p.m.