No. 26 Baylor topped No. 9 Northwestern, 5-2, Tuesday afternoon. It marked the first top-10 victory for the Bears since May 15, 2015.
Northwestern clinched the doubles point before a 6-3, 6-0 singles victory by Angelina Shakhraichuk evened the match at one. Jessica Hinojosa then won her singles match, 6-2, 6-1, to give Baylor a 2-1 lead before Northwestern came back to tie things up at two. But it was all Baylor from that point on as victories by Livia Kraus and Kris Sorokolet clinched the match victory for the Bears.
Electing to play out the match, Camilla Abbate won the tiebreaker in the third set to take her match, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(7-5).