No. 25 Baylor travels to Austin to take on No. 5 Texas in its regular season finale with a scheduled 5 p.m. first serve on Friday at Texas Tennis Center.
The Bears are currently on a five-match win streak and are 4-4 in conference play, The Longhorns will be Baylor’s 16th ranked opponent of the season.
“Friday is a great opportunity for our team to take another step forward,” head coach Joey Scrivano said in a statement. “Texas, hands down, is the best team in the league this year and is one of the best teams in the country. We’re getting an opportunity to compete with them and see where we stand. Anytime you get that opportunity, it’s a great thing.”
Texas enters the match with an 8-0 mark in conference play, an 18-4 record overall and a perfect 10-0 resume at home. Against nationally ranked opponents, the Longhorns are 11-3.