Baylor women’s tennis completed a successful weekend, downing Iowa State, 6-1, and beating UT-Arlington, 4-0, Sunday at Hurd Tennis Center. The Lady Bears are on a five-game winning streak.
Baylor fell behind Iowa State after losing the first doubles point, but swept the singles matches for the 6-1 win.
Later, Angelina Shakhraichuk and Dominika Sujova won the opening doubles point. 6-1. Theresa Van Zyl, who was celebrating Senior’s Night, and Jessica Hinojosa won the second doubles match, 6-2.
Baylor then won the remaining singles matches to close out the game.
Baylor completes their regular season with a match in Austin against Texas on Friday. First serve is set at 5 p.m.