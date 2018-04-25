The court Theresa Van Zyl grew up playing on is similar to what one would see when watching the U.S. Open in late August and early September. The exception being, there aren’t seats for fans to pile into and watch her play. Also, this court isn’t a few subway stops away from Manhattan.
No, Van Zyl’s natural clay court was handmade by her parents on their farm in South Africa.
“It was very nice,” Van Zyl said. “It was surrounded by dunes. It looked like a big stadium. It’s natural dunes with bushes and stuff. It’s different. Not everybody has that tennis court, you know. It was very special to practice there.”
When she played on that court, Van Zyl didn’t celebrate an ace or a great shot to the cheers of people but to the bleats of sheep and goats while her pet camel, Jessica, meandered around the court and drove the goats mad. Sometimes play had to be paused when Jessica roamed onto the court.
“When I was in grade four my parents found her,” Van Zyl said. “The mom abandoned her. I bottle-fed her for a year. That was the best part. I got to bottle feed her, touch her and play with her. She’s all grown up now. She doesn’t remember me, but that’s OK.”
People call it no-man’s land where she’s from because it’s in a semi-desert area. Van Zyl was born in Upington, South Africa, and her parents have a farm just two and a half hours away.
“It’s a little different. Culture’s very different. Food is also very different,” Van Zyl said. “We’re also very civilized. It’s not like how many people think we ride horses back home and don’t have cars. We do have all of that. We’re like a modern country.”
Farm life
Last week, Baylor celebrated Diadeloso with goat yoga on campus. Van Zyl laughed at the thought of doing that with her family’s goats back home.
Let’s just say, it wouldn’t end well.
“After my first year I went back home for Christmas, it was during the dry season so we had to feed the goats,” Van Zyl said. “And when I was giving them food, they were all running towards me. I had to quickly give them the feed otherwise they would knock me over. They’re not as tame as you see the little goats here. The little goats are so cute.”
Along with the goats, sheep and Jessica the camel, her family also has horses and cattle in addition to game animals like deer and wildebeest. When she was at home, Van Zyl had a bevy of chores to help out around the farm. Looking back, those little jobs of herding the sheep, bottle feeding baby lambs and feeding the goats taught her responsibility.
“The animals are dependent on you,” Van Zyl said. “You have to be responsible in giving them food and making sure they have enough water because on their own they can’t do it. I think that’s how to care for others, not just animals but for other people as well.”
That was a major life lesson for Van Zyl to learn, especially because she went to boarding school when she was six. At that school where she attended in Namibia, she was able to come home on the weekends.
But when she left for academy in Victoria, Namibia, she only came home twice a year.
“That was sponsored through ITF tennis,” Van Zyl said. “I was there all year round. … I was there from age 13 to 16.”
Traveling with tennis
She moved almost a continent away when the academy in Victoria closed down.
A larger center for African tennis players opened up in Morocco, so that’s where Van Zyl went when she was 16. While she was there, she put together a career record of 101-61 in singles and 112-48 in doubles. In 2014 she achieved a career-high combined ranking of No. 103 by the ITF in addition to winning national singles and doubles titles.
It was around the time she moved to Morocco when she started getting messages from colleges on Facebook. She knew she wanted to go to college because a lot of her friends’ older sisters had told her that college was the best experience. Van Zyl just didn’t know where she would go.
“It was a feeling I got,” Van Zyl said. “I wanted to go to university the following January. It was February (2014) then so in a year’s time. I was unsure where to go. Then Allison, our old assistant coach that was here, messaged me the next day. I was like, ‘I think this is a feeling that I should come here to Baylor.’ It started off from there.”
Eight months later, Van Zyl came to Baylor on her official visit. And for a girl who grew up with a clay court in her backyard, Van Zyl couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw Baylor’s tennis facility.
“I was amazed. Back home we don’t have as nice facilities as this,” Van Zyl said. “This is really special to me. The whole university looks a lot different than back home.”
Three months later, she was officially on campus as a freshman student-athlete. In her first season, Van Zyl put together plenty of big time wins to finish 15-6 overall in singles action in addition to being named to the spring Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll.
For someone who seems well suited to become a veterinarian, Van Zyl chose to study accounting at Baylor. Growing up, she wanted to be a vet. But she realized it would be too much to juggle the extra schooling in addition to playing tennis at the highest level.
“I decided rather to go the business route because knowing how business works and how to deal with money is, I think, more important,” Van Zyl said. “I already know what goes on on the farm because my dad has taught me a lot of tricks.”
Living in America
Van Zyl is now in her senior season for Baylor and can’t believe she just had her senior day ceremony. And it wasn’t a long ordeal as Van Zyl’s the lone senior on a roster loaded with underclassmen talent for the Baylor women’s tennis team.
“Being the senior on such a young team is also a great experience because now I have to step up as a leader and show the younger girls that this is what Baylor tennis stands for and making them understand we represent Baylor,” Van Zyl said. “I think just the experience and learning how all these skills have been valuable to me. With tennis, every time you go out on the court you play and fight your hardest. You leave it out there with your whole heart. “
Now in her fourth year in Waco, Van Zyl knows how to cope with the homesickness whenever it hits. Going to boarding school when she was younger definitely helped, but leaving the continent of Africa is much bigger than moving across the continent from South Africa to Morocco at 16
Skype sessions with her family definitely help. As do hikes through Cameron Park.
“It’s so pretty there,” Van Zyl said. “Back home we walk a lot. It’s normal.”
What’s not so normal are some of the assumptions people make about South Africa. When they ask her, Van Zyl doesn’t know how to look at them.
“I’ve gotten so many questions like do we ride lions back home or elephants and stuff,” Van Zyl said with a smile as she shook her head. “That’s not how we actually live. They might think we’re from Africa, but we do not live in the jungle where we have to fend for ourselves.”