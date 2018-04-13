The 25th-ranked Baylor women’s tennis team picked up a pair of home wins on Friday, beating Louisiana Tech, 5-1, before taking down West Virginia, 4-0, in the nightcap at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Against the Lady Techsters, the Bears (14-11 overall, 3-4 in Big 12) snatched the momentum in doubles with victories on courts one and two. Freshmen Livia Kraus and Giorgia Testa defeated Karla De La Luz and Andrea Perez-Lopez, 6-2, in the No. 1 slot, and the 80th-ranked duo of sophomore Jessica Hinojosa and freshman Kristina Sorokolet followed with a 6-2 win in the No. 2 doubles slot.
Testa added to Baylor’s lead with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Claudia Oravcova at No. 4 singles, while sophomore Camilla Abbate defeated Karla De La Luz, 6-1, 6-0, at the No. 2 position. Freshman Dominika Sujova clinced the win for Baylor, notching a 6-3, 6-1 win over Andrea Perez-Lopez on court five.
In the win over the Mountaineers, Baylor again jumped out in front with the doubles point, then closed it out with three straight singles wins. Sophomore Angelina Shakhraichuk secured the team result with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Sofia Duran at the No. 5 spot.
Baylor has another doubleheader on Sunday, facing Big 12 foe Iowa State at 1 p.m. before turning around for a Senior Day matchup with UT-Arlington at 6 p.m.