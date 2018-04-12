The No. 25-ranked Baylor women’s tennis team has a big weekend ahead, as it will host four matches over the next three days.
The Bears will face Louisiana Tech and West Virginia in a doubleheader on Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center. The Baylor-Tech matchup is set for 10:30 a.m., while the West Virginia-Baylor match is slated for 5 p.m.
Then the Bears will host another doubleheader on Sunday against Iowa State at 1 p.m. and UT-Arlington at 6 p.m.
Prior to first serve of the UTA match, Baylor will honor lone senior Theresa Van Zyl for Senior Day.