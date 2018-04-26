The Big 12 Women’s Tennis Championship begins Friday at Texas Tennis Center in Austin. Fifth-seeded Baylor begins their quest for the title against fourth-seed Kansas at 9 a.m.
The Bears (16-12, 4-5 Big 12) played 16 ranked opponents, winning six of the contests. The team is trending up as they enter the tourney. Baylor’s team has one senior, three sophomores and five freshmen, and have won seven of their last nine matches.
Baylor has a 22-7 all-time record against Kansas, with one of the losses coming this year in Lawrence. The Jayhawks won, 4-1.
The Bears have won eight Big 12 championships under head coacah Joey Scrivano, as well as 11 regular season titles.