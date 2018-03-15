Baylor (8-8) heads to Indian Wells, Calif. this weekend to take part in the BNP Paribas Collegiate Challenge. The Bears will face No. 4 Pepperdine (8-1) at 8 p.m. Friday before taking on USC (7-4) at 5 p.m. Saturday.
“We love being a part of this special event hosted by Oracle Tennis,” head coach Joey Scrivano said in a press release. “It’s a great experience for our players to be exposed to a grand slam type atmosphere. They get to watch players like Serena Williams and Roger Federer in person, then pay on the same courts with the same crowd watching them compete. It’s really a big-time experience, and we are grateful to Mark Hurd and Oracle for inviting us each year.”
Baylor started the week 0-2 with back-to-back Big 12 losses at Kansas and Kansas State. Previously, the Bears had won five straight, three of which came against ranked opponents.