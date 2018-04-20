Baylor women’s golf came into the Big 12 Championship picked as a fifth seed. Having completed the first two rounds of the tournament at the Dallas Athletic Club blue course Friday, the Lady Bears find themselves one shot behind the leaders.
No. 36 Baylor shot a 12-over-par 588, while No. 7 Texas shot 587. No. 17 Oklahoma State sits at third (+13), followed by No. 18 Oklahoma (+17), No. 28 Iowa State ((+18), Texas Tech (+27), Kansas State (+39), TCU (+42) and Kansas (59).
Baylor led the event after the first round with an even-par 288, with junior Maria Vesga shooting a 3-under 69. Diane Baillieux leads the Bears in individual scores. She currently is in a tie for third place at 1-over 145. Emilee Hoffman of Texas leads with 3-under. Vesga is tied for seventh at 2-over, and Gurleen Kaur is Baylor’s third best individual in a tie for ninth at 4-over.
The final round will be played Sunday at 8 a.m. Baylor is set to tee of at 10 a.m. in a group with Texas and Oklahoma State.